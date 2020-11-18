URGENT: SLS forcing use of Auction.com now?

Does anyone have a way to get out of SLS forcing us to use Auction.com when we already have a buyer and a contract in place? The Seller can't legally get out of the contract so I don't see how the lender can force the seller to sign an auction.com agreement.
Auction agreement is here: https://www.sls.net/forms
Typically you can't. They can deny the seller for a short sale for not cooperating. Mr Cooper does this often.
If they did a value and if the offer is in line with the value, then you might be able to bypass it.
how? It is.