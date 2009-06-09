Short sale humor and horror stories

Information

Short sale humor and horror stories

Share your war stories, funny memes, or just let off some steam with people who understand!!

Members: 1
Latest Activity: 29 minutes ago

Discussion Forum

This group does not have any discussions yet.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Short sale humor and horror stories to add comments!

Comment by Phoenix Nest Homes 29 minutes ago

I have one approved for 45 days.....approval expires 5 days after sale date.....BANK FORGOT TO POSTPONE. ALWAYS CHECK ON THESE THINGS!! Lucky bank apologized and felt silly.    

Comment by Phoenix Nest Homes on December 21, 2022 at 4:22am

I once has a 2nd loan holder REFUSE  a short sale unless they bought it themselves at a crazy low price or would approved at 80k.  Took me over a year to get over the persons head to get the job done.

 

Members (1)

 
 
 

Members

© 2023   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************