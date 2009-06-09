Started by Joan Hawthorne. Last reply by Edwin Sandy Jul 13, 2017. 10 Replies 0 Likes
Hello to all, I recently did a short sale with Salene after they took it over from Citi Mortgage.I found Kevin great to work with as short sales go. We did have a property that was afinancial loss…Continue
If any group members have more recent information or comments to share, I'd be happy to hear them. I will also be adding any new information I receive to this group as I move forward with the…Continue
Vikki Lucas, did you ever get an escalation contact for Selene? I"m in the same boat and could use a name/number if you have one
Can anyone provide me with a direct escalation contact for the Selene Finane Short Sale. I have a file that is being badly mishandled and I need a real person, not just someone on the loss mitigation desk. I have requested return calls from the point of contact, but I have never heard from her.
Where do authorizations get faxed?
for assistance with Selene Finance contact me at 310-564-6389 [email protected] ; www.ishortsalenow.com
Document submission email: [email protected]
