Website: http://www.selenefinance.com
Discussion Forum

Salene short sale

Started by Joan Hawthorne. Last reply by Edwin Sandy Jul 13, 2017. 10 Replies

Hello to all,    I recently did a short sale with Salene after they took it over from Citi Mortgage.I found Kevin great to work with as short sales go. We did have a property that was afinancial loss…Continue

Starting a Selene Shortsale Now...

Started by Mega-Pros. Last reply by Neil L. Jul 6, 2016. 2 Replies

If any group members have more recent information or comments to share, I'd be happy to hear them.  I will also be adding any new information I receive to this group as I move forward with the…Continue

Comment Wall

Comment by Neil L. on July 6, 2016 at 3:10pm

Vikki Lucas, did you ever get an escalation contact for Selene? I"m in the same boat and could use a name/number if you have one

Comment by Vikki Lucas on April 19, 2016 at 7:52am

Can anyone provide me with a direct escalation contact for the Selene Finane Short Sale. I have a file that is being badly mishandled and I need a real person, not just someone on the loss mitigation desk. I have requested return calls from the point of contact, but I have never heard from her.

Comment by Neil L. on January 9, 2016 at 12:16pm

Where do authorizations get faxed?

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on February 10, 2015 at 3:15pm

for assistance with Selene Finance contact me at 310-564-6389 [email protected] ; www.ishortsalenow.com

Comment by Shayna M. Bechtel on May 22, 2013 at 1:17pm

Document submission email: [email protected]

Comment by Wendy Smith on June 8, 2011 at 2:51pm
Not a lot of activity in this group.  I've had only one encounter with Selene and it was great.  The negotiator was professional, responsive and it was one of the quickest short sales I've done in the past 7 years.  The borrower received a full release and relocation assistance - it was not HAFA.  I would welcome the opportunity to work with Selene again, and again, and again!
 

Members

