Rushmore Loan Management Services

Group to discuss and share information about this loan servicer

Servicer Website: http://www.rushmorelm.com

Loss Mitigation Phone No: 1-888-504-7300

Fax No: 1-949-341-2200

Latest Activity: May 26, 2017

Rushmore Short Sale Package

Comment by Barbara Thomas on July 23, 2013 at 5:50pm

Reporting on my own experience so far:  emails have been responded to within 1 business day.  Based on my post here, I received a phone call from Rushmore with contact information for the single-point-of-contact for my client's file.  They say they can turn around a decision as quickly as 24-48 hours <best-case scenario, of course>.  The "proof is in the pudding".  We shall see! 

Comment by Barbara Thomas on July 19, 2013 at 8:04am

My Seller Clients' 1st loan was sold by Chase to Rushmore.  Does anybody have any experience with this Servicer?

 

