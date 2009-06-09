Regions Bank

Regions Bank

Information to assist you with Regions Bank Short Sales

Regions Bank Short Sale Information

 

First, find out if the borrower's mortage is with Regions Bank or Regions Mortgage. They are handled separately.

Regions Bank (not Regions Mortgage * see below)

Regions Bank Telephone 1-800-986-2462
Fax 1-601-554-2011

 

Regions Bank Short Sale Package.pdf

Regions Mortgage is different from Regions Bank for short sales.  Here is what they need:

Regions Mortgage 1-800-986-2462 

Regions Mortgage fax  601-554-2913 or 601-554-2940.

These are the items Regions needs in order to  review the account for a short sale

Regions Mortgage Authorization

Regions Mortgage Short Sale Affadavit

Regions Mortgage Uniform Borrowers Assistance Form

1.  A signed sales contract
2.  Most recent pay stubs ( to cover 30 days)
3.  Recent bank statement ( to most recent months)
4.  Completed financial form  
5.  Last two years tax returns ( must be signed)
6.   Signed authorization form for 3rd party  

7.   Contact information for person/ agency to access to property so aprasial can be done
8.   HUD settlement  statement
9.    Listing agreement
10.  Buyers proof of funds
11.  Short Sale affidavit  


You can fax information to 601 554 2913 or 601 554 2940.     

Regions upper level management contact?

Started by Craig Bartels Mar 16, 2015. 0 Replies

we have a short sale that has been in the "underwriter review" status for months now. We have escalated it, still nothing....they have everything needed and it's going nowhere. Does anyone have a…Continue

Regions Email

Started by Sarah Little. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Jan 7, 2015. 1 Reply

Does have an email address of where short sales packages can be sent or can they only be faxed?Continue

REGIONS BANK AND REGIONS MORTGAGE - REO CONTACTS

Started by Richard Zaretsky Aug 11, 2014. 0 Replies

Does anyone have contact info for Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage REO departments?  My son wants to buy a property they have now for 5 months but it is not listing yet and the system's posted…Continue

Regions wants 70% on Deficiency after $8500 of hafa funds

Started by Ludora Cooper Jun 12, 2013. 0 Replies

Has anyone had this to happen with Regions? My seller has a Heloc with a balance of $22,000. Regions has agreed to accept $8500 from hafa funds on the Jr. lien and NOW they want an additional $9,800…Continue

Comment by Wendy Rulnick 15 minutes ago

Who has done a recent Regions short sale?

Comment by Tyra General on June 25, 2015 at 11:54am

Anyone every dealt with a short sale that has a 1st (FHA) and a second that is in the recovery department with Regions? Trying to get to the bottom of this. Regions does not want to take any less than 50% of the balance. 

Comment by Gordon K on May 14, 2013 at 10:37am

The numbers listed on this page for Regions Bank are for the general bank line and is automated (hit 0 to speak to a person). Their loss mitigation/short sale line is 866-298-1113 and fax is 205-560-5421.

Comment by Gordon K on May 9, 2013 at 12:51pm

I am attempting to find a phone number for Regions Bank Equity Line short sales. I have spent a great deal of time being routed and re-routed to automated lines that ask for social security number or the loan number. The loan number I have on file is 22 digits long and I am unable to enter it into any of the command prompts.

Comment by Vikki Lucas on April 12, 2013 at 2:07pm

Does anyone have a management contact for Regions Bank HELOC short sale deparment. My negotiator there is out of town till 4/18/13 and I cannot get ANYONE else in the department to help me or put me through to a manager. I need help now. Thanks, All. Vikki Lucas

Comment by Ludora Cooper on January 8, 2013 at 12:47pm

I would appreciate any good tips on trying to negotiate a 2nd Lien with Regions on a $20,000 Heloc. Seller has first mrtg with Chase and needs to do a Short Sale has relocated out of town. Would it be better if the seller was behind on the Heloc or not paying? to better make the case? Thanks for any input.

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on September 3, 2012 at 4:42am

@Barbra - It depends on who the investor is on the loan. Ask Regions if allowed.

@Jana - They commonly want a strong percentage of their note covered. It just depends on their net.

Comment by Barbra Woodin on September 2, 2012 at 12:53pm

Has anyone ever seen Regions approve a short sale to a relative when it was disclosed that the person is related and is purchasing the property as an investment?  The buyer is in CA, the property is in FL and the buyer has no intention of living there.  The seller's attorney seems to think it could fly if it is disclosed, but I am skeptical.  Has anyone ever tried this?

Comment by Jana Hristova on August 23, 2012 at 4:08pm

Does anyone have recent experience with Regions Bank 1st? Do they always ask for cash contribution or a note on the 1st? The property has no other liens.

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on August 11, 2012 at 7:15am

