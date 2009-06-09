Regions Bank Short Sale Information

First, find out if the borrower's mortage is with Regions Bank or Regions Mortgage. They are handled separately.

Regions Bank (not Regions Mortgage * see below)

Regions Bank Telephone 1-800-986-2462

Fax 1-601-554-2011

Regions Bank Short Sale Package.pdf

Regions Mortgage is different from Regions Bank for short sales. Here is what they need:

Regions Mortgage 1-800-986-2462

Regions Mortgage fax 601-554-2913 or 601-554-2940.

These are the items Regions needs in order to review the account for a short sale

Regions Mortgage Authorization

Regions Mortgage Short Sale Affadavit

Regions Mortgage Uniform Borrowers Assistance Form



1. A signed sales contract

2. Most recent pay stubs ( to cover 30 days)

3. Recent bank statement ( to most recent months)

4. Completed financial form

5. Last two years tax returns ( must be signed)

6. Signed authorization form for 3rd party



7. Contact information for person/ agency to access to property so aprasial can be done

8. HUD settlement statement

9. Listing agreement

10. Buyers proof of funds

11. Short Sale affidavit





You can fax information to 601 554 2913 or 601 554 2940.