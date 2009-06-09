Information to assist you with Regions Bank Short Sales
Members: 73
Latest Activity: 15 minutes ago
Click the button to hire a Superstar in your area
First, find out if the borrower's mortage is with Regions Bank or Regions Mortgage. They are handled separately.
Regions Bank (not Regions Mortgage * see below)
Regions Bank Telephone 1-800-986-2462
Fax 1-601-554-2011
Regions Bank Short Sale Package.pdf
Regions Mortgage is different from Regions Bank for short sales. Here is what they need:
Regions Mortgage 1-800-986-2462
Regions Mortgage fax 601-554-2913 or 601-554-2940.
These are the items Regions needs in order to review the account for a short sale
Regions Mortgage Authorization
Regions Mortgage Short Sale Affadavit
Regions Mortgage Uniform Borrowers Assistance Form
1. A signed sales contract
2. Most recent pay stubs ( to cover 30 days)
3. Recent bank statement ( to most recent months)
4. Completed financial form
5. Last two years tax returns ( must be signed)
6. Signed authorization form for 3rd party
7. Contact information for person/ agency to access to property so aprasial can be done
8. HUD settlement statement
9. Listing agreement
10. Buyers proof of funds
11. Short Sale affidavit
You can fax information to 601 554 2913 or 601 554 2940.
Started by Craig Bartels Mar 16, 2015. 0 Replies 0 Likes
we have a short sale that has been in the "underwriter review" status for months now. We have escalated it, still nothing....they have everything needed and it's going nowhere. Does anyone have a…Continue
Started by Sarah Little. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Jan 7, 2015. 1 Reply 0 Likes
Does have an email address of where short sales packages can be sent or can they only be faxed?Continue
Started by Richard Zaretsky Aug 11, 2014. 0 Replies 0 Likes
Does anyone have contact info for Regions Bank and Regions Mortgage REO departments? My son wants to buy a property they have now for 5 months but it is not listing yet and the system's posted…Continue
Started by Ludora Cooper Jun 12, 2013. 0 Replies 0 Likes
Has anyone had this to happen with Regions? My seller has a Heloc with a balance of $22,000. Regions has agreed to accept $8500 from hafa funds on the Jr. lien and NOW they want an additional $9,800…Continue
Comment
Who has done a recent Regions short sale?
Anyone every dealt with a short sale that has a 1st (FHA) and a second that is in the recovery department with Regions? Trying to get to the bottom of this. Regions does not want to take any less than 50% of the balance.
The numbers listed on this page for Regions Bank are for the general bank line and is automated (hit 0 to speak to a person). Their loss mitigation/short sale line is 866-298-1113 and fax is 205-560-5421.
I am attempting to find a phone number for Regions Bank Equity Line short sales. I have spent a great deal of time being routed and re-routed to automated lines that ask for social security number or the loan number. The loan number I have on file is 22 digits long and I am unable to enter it into any of the command prompts.
Does anyone have a management contact for Regions Bank HELOC short sale deparment. My negotiator there is out of town till 4/18/13 and I cannot get ANYONE else in the department to help me or put me through to a manager. I need help now. Thanks, All. Vikki Lucas
I would appreciate any good tips on trying to negotiate a 2nd Lien with Regions on a $20,000 Heloc. Seller has first mrtg with Chase and needs to do a Short Sale has relocated out of town. Would it be better if the seller was behind on the Heloc or not paying? to better make the case? Thanks for any input.
@Barbra - It depends on who the investor is on the loan. Ask Regions if allowed.
@Jana - They commonly want a strong percentage of their note covered. It just depends on their net.
Has anyone ever seen Regions approve a short sale to a relative when it was disclosed that the person is related and is purchasing the property as an investment? The buyer is in CA, the property is in FL and the buyer has no intention of living there. The seller's attorney seems to think it could fly if it is disclosed, but I am skeptical. Has anyone ever tried this?
Does anyone have recent experience with Regions Bank 1st? Do they always ask for cash contribution or a note on the 1st? The property has no other liens.
These are the items Regions needs in order to review the account for a short sale
1. A signed sales contract
2. Most recent pay stubs ( to cover 30 days)
3. Recent bank statement ( to most recent months)
4. Completed financial form
5. Last two years tax returns ( must be signed)
6. Signed authorization form for 3rd party
7. Contact information for person/ agency to access to property so aprasial can be done
8. HUD settlement statement
9. Listing agreement
10. Buyers proof of funds
11. Short Sale affidavit
You can fax information to 601 554 2913 or 601 554 2940.
You need to be a member of Regions Bank to add comments!