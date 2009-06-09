Short Sale Referrals

Post your referral needs here! Join this group to be automatically notified of new referrals for listings or buyers!
THIS GROUP IS NOT TO POST ADS
*** You may introduce yourself if you are new. From then on only post a referral out if you have one *** Offenders will have comments deleted.
There are now three ways to find an agent to refer to.
***A referral is a real seller or buyer looking to buy or sell real estate. PLEASE do not use the email blast to tell others you will pay a referral fee. That is NOT a referral. It is spam. And it's not allowed.
First, you can type in City and/State in the search box that's there when you click on the new "Find An Agent" tab at the top of every page. But remember this search is only as good as the information that we enter into the site.
So please go to your profile and make sure you enter your State and city or cities. Just separate by commas and you can add multiple cities.
Secondly, if you are logged in to the site and place your cursor over the "Find An Agent" tab you will see a sub tab "Referral Map". Take a couple of minutes and add yourself to the map. This will link back to your profile.
Thirdly, you can send out a message to the members of this group. Just look right over there to the right and "Send Message to Group".
Hope this helps.
We have a lot of experience in short sales over the year. Like most, they have been fewer as of late but seem to be picking up. We service Southern Wisconsin including Milwaukee
608-921-8536
KEEP EM COMING!!!! Hello down below! It is short sale season again!
Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and vicinity!
Hi Stephanie. I am a licensed Debt Negotiator in Connecticut. So far, we have few short sales.
I handle short sales in Utah! We haven’t seen a huge increase but I have noticed defaults rising so we may have a supply of short sales in the future. I also have investors looking for homes!
I handle short sales all over NY and have done so for over 15 years! I also have an investor list to match if you have anything in need of a buyer. Also since things seem to be getting back to normal how about we wake this place back up!
ig: Phoenix_nest_homes
Looking for an experienced short sale agent near Kansas City Missouri - Price point sounds to be mid 200s. FHA loan with partial claim - must understand HUD partial claim. email me [email protected]
I still do short sales in the Columbus, OH area including all the suburbs if anyone is looking for help.
Slower lately, but still active! I handle short sales in all of CT and in Jacksonville, FL.
860.416.1255 [email protected]
