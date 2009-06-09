Short Sale Referrals

Information

Short Sale Referrals

Post your referral needs here! Join this group to be automatically notified of new referrals for listings or buyers!

Members: 809
Latest Activity: 46 minutes ago

How to find a referral agent

 

Click The Button Now To Hire A Short Sale       Superstar To Support You.

THIS GROUP IS NOT TO POST ADS

*** You may introduce yourself if you are new. From then on only post a referral out if you  have one *** Offenders will have comments deleted.

There are now three ways to find an agent to refer to.

***A referral is a real seller or buyer looking to buy or sell real estate. PLEASE do not use the email blast to tell others you will pay a referral fee. That is NOT a referral. It is spam. And it's not allowed.

First, you can type in City and/State in the search box that's there when you click on the new "Find An Agent" tab at the top of every page. But remember this search is only as good as the information that we enter into the site.

So please go to your profile and make sure you enter your State and city or cities. Just separate by commas and you can add multiple cities.

Secondly, if you are logged in to the site and place your cursor over the "Find An Agent" tab you will see a sub tab "Referral Map". Take a couple of minutes and add yourself to the map. This will link back to your profile.

Thirdly, you can send out a message to the members of this group. Just look right over there to the right and "Send Message to Group".

Hope this helps.

Discussion Forum

Short Sale Help

Started by Esperanza Butler Realtor Dec 10, 2020. 0 Replies

Possbile VA Compromise Referral Clarksville TN

Started by Brenda Mullen. Last reply by Jim McCormack May 17, 2015. 2 Replies

Bilingual Realtor (English & Spanish) FLORIDA

Started by Evelyn Gutierrez, SFR, MRP, CDPE Sep 11, 2014. 0 Replies

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Short Sale Referrals to add comments!

Comment by Paula Bachman 46 minutes ago

Hi Stephanie. I am a licensed Debt Negotiator in Connecticut. So far, we have few short sales. 

Comment by Stephanie Summers 4 hours ago

I handle short sales in Utah! We haven’t seen a huge increase but I have noticed defaults rising so we may have a supply of short sales in the future. I also have investors looking for homes!

Comment by Phoenix Nest Homes 6 hours ago

I handle short sales all over NY and have done so for over 15 years! I also have an investor list to match if you have anything in need of a buyer.  Also since things seem to be getting back to normal how about we wake this place back up!

ig: Phoenix_nest_homes

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on October 31, 2019 at 2:52pm
Looking for a listing agent around
Rutland Vermont, 05701 for a short sale.
Comment by Minna Reid on September 30, 2019 at 4:00pm

Looking for an experienced short sale agent near Kansas City Missouri - Price point sounds to be mid 200s. FHA loan with partial claim - must understand HUD partial claim. email me [email protected]

Comment by Robin Lemmons on September 18, 2019 at 12:25pm

I still do short sales in the Columbus, OH area including all the suburbs if anyone is looking for help.

Comment by Minna Reid on September 18, 2019 at 7:06am

Slower lately, but still active! I handle short sales in all of CT and in Jacksonville, FL.

860.416.1255 [email protected]

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on September 18, 2019 at 6:36am

I handle short sales in Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Santa Rosa Beach Florida and vicinity.

Comment by Evelyn Gutierrez, SFR, MRP, CDPE on September 17, 2019 at 3:34pm

Florida, Hello everyone, I am available to assist should any one need my services here in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, Pinellas counties. I have closed my share of short sales, although, not too many out there these days.

Take care,

Evelyn Gutierrez, 813-409-1370, [email protected]

Comment by Loretha Smith on September 17, 2019 at 2:46pm

Hello 

If you need help in Alabama with Short Sales please contact me.

[email protected]  or  call me at 334-782-1305

 

