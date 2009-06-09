Short Sale Referrals

How to find a referral agent

THIS GROUP IS NOT TO POST ADS

*** You may introduce yourself if you are new. From then on only post a referral out if you have one *** Offenders will have comments deleted.

There are now three ways to find an agent to refer to.



***A referral is a real seller or buyer looking to buy or sell real estate. PLEASE do not use the email blast to tell others you will pay a referral fee. That is NOT a referral. It is spam. And it's not allowed.



First, you can type in City and/State in the search box that's there when you click on the new "Find An Agent" tab at the top of every page. But remember this search is only as good as the information that we enter into the site.



So please go to your profile and make sure you enter your State and city or cities. Just separate by commas and you can add multiple cities.



Secondly, if you are logged in to the site and place your cursor over the "Find An Agent" tab you will see a sub tab "Referral Map". Take a couple of minutes and add yourself to the map. This will link back to your profile.



Thirdly, you can send out a message to the members of this group. Just look right over there to the right and "Send Message to Group".



Hope this helps.