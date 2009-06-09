PNC Bank Short Sale Information

Click the button to hire a Superstar in your area

Customer service 800-523-8654

FAX:

937-910-4009

MAIL:

PNC Mortgage

Attention: Central Receipts

HAMP Bldg 7 – B6-YM10-01-1

3232 Newmark Drive

Miamisburg, OH 45342

PNC HELOC Department:

Phone: 866-622-2657 FAX: 866-641-2691

We seem to be getting conflicting info on numbers. Try these as well.

Fax SS Package to: 937-910-4009 -- Takes 24 hours to make it through their imaging system. Then call: Jonathon 937-910-3327 (he's in PNC's 1st Lienholder Loss Mitigation dept.) He was very helpful for me. good luck

PNC SHORT SALE DOCUMENTS LIBRARY

Process for Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Hardship Assistance Review

PNC Arms Length Transaction Notice.pdf

PNC HELOC PKG.pdf