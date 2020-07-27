PNC Escalation Contact

Does anyone have a contact at PNC?  Getting nowhere in response to submission of short sale package.  Keep getting emails saying they have received the documents.  Then they ask for the same docs again.  Then the SPOC never returns my calls.  

Views: 1

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************