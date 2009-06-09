PHH Mortgage Solutions

PHH Services mortgages for many companies.

This group is for information, tips and solutions for PHH short sales.

PHH Mortgage Solutions Short Sale Informationg

 

PHH is the servicer for many mortgages, including Coldwell Banker Mortgage, E*Trade, First Trade Union Bank, Carver Federal Savings Bank, Suburban Bank & Trust , First Tennessee Bank, Bank of the Sierra, Comerica Bank, Citizens Republic Bancorp, UBS, Provident Bank, UMB, Bank Atlantic, Banco Popular, etc.

Loss Mitigation: 1-800-750-2518
Fax 856-917-2935 or 2848
Sneaky Line to plug in extensions if you have them: 1-800-449-8767

Email format: [email protected]
or [email protected]

PACKAGE REQUIREMENTS:

 Please complete, sign and return the Request for Transcript of Tax Return (IRS Form 4506-T) for each borrower (borrowers who filed their tax returns jointly may send in one IRS Form 4506-T signed and dated by both of the joint filers).

 Please return a signed and dated copy of the most recently filed Federal Tax Return with all accompanying schedules

 Please return a signed and dated Hardship Letter.

 Third Party Authorization Form

 Listing Agreement.

 Anti-Fraud Agreement

 Sales Contract (Electronic Signatures not acceptable)

 Arms Length Affidavit

 HUD1 or Settlement Statement

 Please complete, sign and return the Hardship Affidavit and Financial Form OR Request for Modification (RMA) OR Uniform Borrower Assistance Form (UBAF).(Check Vacate Property)

 Please return Last 2 months bank statements for any and all checking, savings, money market and or brokerage accounts held in borrowers’ names.

 Please return a completed, signed and dated Financial Worksheet.

 Proof of Income (Most recent Quarterly Profit and Loss, Last 2 paystubs showing year to date earnings, Social Security, or Unemployment Benefits Statement showing amount and frequency of payments)

 

 Fax at 856-917-2848

 Mail at Mortgage Service Center, PO Box 1945, Bowie, MD 20717

 E-mail at [email protected]

 

PHH Short Sale Package May 2013

PHH Private Label and HELOC Package May 2013

PHH Financial Worksheet

PHH Arms Length Affadavit

PHH Anti-Fraud Document

 

To get the latest short sale package from PHH mortgage, your customer needs to establish an account online.  Go to: http://mortgagequestions.com   This is where you create the account.  (It will require name, SSN, loan #, birthday, email, password, and three security questions, such as elementary school, pet's name, highway closest to your house, street you grew up on, etc.)  Once this is established, it has his or her account information and you can print out the short sale package.  I had to print it out and then scan it in -- couldn't seem to save it directly from the site.  An alternative to faxing in the package is to email it to: [email protected]  .

 

3-28-2016 UPDATE - PHH lack of communication

Started by Thom Colby CA Brkr 888-391-5245. Last reply by Thom Colby CA Brkr 888-391-5245 May 14, 2015. 3 Replies

UPDATEWell, this one FINALLY closed - WooHoo ! Here are the final stats:600 Days on Market4 offers - all rejected for being too low but finally convinced lender to accept after1 complaint filed with…Continue

PHH Value dispute

Started by Kimberly S. Ruley. Last reply by Thom Colby CA Brkr 888-391-5245 Jan 22, 2015. 1 Reply

Good morning! I have a short sale with PHH that I can't seem to get done. We've had 2 offers. One was low and one was reasonable. They will not budge off of their value. There have been value…Continue

PHH forecloses on Disabled Person

Started by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES Nov 6, 2014. 0 Replies

Person became disabled. Finally got SS Disability in Nov. No we won't negotiate, No we won't modify.  Only option DIL or Short Sale. Filed for foreclosure and sent DIL papers a week later with a 15…Continue

Tags: #FannieMae, #HSBC, #PHH

PHH/Fannie Mae - Counter & Promissory Note???

Started by cat Jul 15, 2014. 0 Replies

Hi All -I have a shortsale listing and the servicer is PHH, but it is a Fannie Mae loan. We originally listed property in February-2014 for $129,900 (seller would not be short if we sold for this…Continue

Comment by Smitty on December 24, 2019 at 11:05am

@rose Beverson - You have to escalate to Ocwen if you are having issues with a PHH sale.  I've had to escalate twice and Ocwen took care of it

Comment by Kyle Souza on December 20, 2019 at 2:59pm

Does anyone have any updated information for this site since PHH is now doing Ocwen too?

Comment by Rose Beaverson on September 18, 2019 at 10:02am

Does anyone have a  recent escalate contact for PHH?

Comment by Penny Alper on September 11, 2019 at 5:31am

All I can say is to ask for a supervisor every time you call.  When they tell you one isn't available tell them you will hold - and be prepared to be on the phone for quite a while.  Just fair warning that the story may change with every supervisor you get...  The best # was 800-877-4420.  James Carpenter was a supervisor back at the beginning of June.  I don't know if you can get to him directly (no # - they can't receive incoming calls) but he was sane and actually followed up.  I was never able to get back to him later though.  Always make sure you are talking to the short sale department if possible.  You can also go to www.mortgagequestions.com to file complaints.

Comment by Rose Beaverson on September 10, 2019 at 12:35pm

PHH has been really terrible.  We have one now too that is rough.

Comment by Elizabeth Ramsey on September 10, 2019 at 11:19am

Does anyone have a escalation contact at PHH? We have been in the modification department for months, it got denied and now it has gone nowhere since June 2019. We call weekly with no progress. Help!

Comment by Penny Alper on August 7, 2019 at 9:26am

My file has been escalated at least 5 times.  Their whole process is terribly broken.  They have had the file since the end of March and are still "reviewing" it.  They now say it will come out of "review" on August 8.  We'll see...

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on August 7, 2019 at 8:23am

The best thing is to get an escalation contact you can reach out to. There are a few quality ones that were at Ocwen ( now PHH ) .

[email protected]

310-564-6389

www.ishortsalenow.com

Comment by Penny Alper on August 7, 2019 at 6:14am

Hate, hate HATE PHH!!!  I have 2 right now.  I won't even get into their complete insanity.  The best # I have found is 800-887-4420.  It takes you into mediation but yes - there are days no one answers the phone.  I have the best luck early afternoon or early evening Eastern time.  Any of the other numbers seem to take you to India,  They told us at one point not to use this number but we don't listen very well...  It is the only number to call for any sort of follow up.  We call every 2-3 days.

Comment by Tiffany Alleshouse on August 6, 2019 at 4:04pm

Anyone working on a PHH deal now?  I am having trouble getting anyone to answer the phone when I am transferred to loss MIT.  I will be on hold for 2 hours and then I give up.

 

