PHH Mortgage Solutions

PHH is the servicer for many mortgages, including Coldwell Banker Mortgage, E*Trade, First Trade Union Bank, Carver Federal Savings Bank, Suburban Bank & Trust , First Tennessee Bank, Bank of the Sierra, Comerica Bank, Citizens Republic Bancorp, UBS, Provident Bank, UMB, Bank Atlantic, Banco Popular, etc.
Loss Mitigation: 1-800-750-2518
Fax 856-917-2935 or 2848
Sneaky Line to plug in extensions if you have them: 1-800-449-8767
Email format: [email protected]
or [email protected]
PACKAGE REQUIREMENTS:
Please complete, sign and return the Request for Transcript of Tax Return (IRS Form 4506-T) for each borrower (borrowers who filed their tax returns jointly may send in one IRS Form 4506-T signed and dated by both of the joint filers).
Please return a signed and dated copy of the most recently filed Federal Tax Return with all accompanying schedules
Please return a signed and dated Hardship Letter.
Third Party Authorization Form
Listing Agreement.
Anti-Fraud Agreement
Sales Contract (Electronic Signatures not acceptable)
Arms Length Affidavit
HUD1 or Settlement Statement
Please complete, sign and return the Hardship Affidavit and Financial Form OR Request for Modification (RMA) OR Uniform Borrower Assistance Form (UBAF).(Check Vacate Property)
Please return Last 2 months bank statements for any and all checking, savings, money market and or brokerage accounts held in borrowers’ names.
Please return a completed, signed and dated Financial Worksheet.
Proof of Income (Most recent Quarterly Profit and Loss, Last 2 paystubs showing year to date earnings, Social Security, or Unemployment Benefits Statement showing amount and frequency of payments)
Fax at 856-917-2848
Mail at Mortgage Service Center, PO Box 1945, Bowie, MD 20717
E-mail at [email protected]
PHH Short Sale Package May 2013
PHH Private Label and HELOC Package May 2013
To get the latest short sale package from PHH mortgage, your customer needs to establish an account online. Go to: http://mortgagequestions.com This is where you create the account. (It will require name, SSN, loan #, birthday, email, password, and three security questions, such as elementary school, pet's name, highway closest to your house, street you grew up on, etc.) Once this is established, it has his or her account information and you can print out the short sale package. I had to print it out and then scan it in -- couldn't seem to save it directly from the site. An alternative to faxing in the package is to email it to: [email protected] .
Started by Thom Colby CA Brkr 888-391-5245. Last reply by Thom Colby CA Brkr 888-391-5245 May 14, 2015. 3 Replies 0 Likes
UPDATEWell, this one FINALLY closed - WooHoo ! Here are the final stats:600 Days on Market4 offers - all rejected for being too low but finally convinced lender to accept after1 complaint filed with…Continue
Started by Kimberly S. Ruley. Last reply by Thom Colby CA Brkr 888-391-5245 Jan 22, 2015. 1 Reply 0 Likes
Good morning! I have a short sale with PHH that I can't seem to get done. We've had 2 offers. One was low and one was reasonable. They will not budge off of their value. There have been value…Continue
Started by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES Nov 6, 2014. 0 Replies 0 Likes
Person became disabled. Finally got SS Disability in Nov. No we won't negotiate, No we won't modify. Only option DIL or Short Sale. Filed for foreclosure and sent DIL papers a week later with a 15…Continue
Tags: #FannieMae, #HSBC, #PHH
Started by cat Jul 15, 2014. 0 Replies 0 Likes
Hi All -I have a shortsale listing and the servicer is PHH, but it is a Fannie Mae loan. We originally listed property in February-2014 for $129,900 (seller would not be short if we sold for this…Continue
@rose Beverson - You have to escalate to Ocwen if you are having issues with a PHH sale. I've had to escalate twice and Ocwen took care of it
Does anyone have any updated information for this site since PHH is now doing Ocwen too?
Does anyone have a recent escalate contact for PHH?
All I can say is to ask for a supervisor every time you call. When they tell you one isn't available tell them you will hold - and be prepared to be on the phone for quite a while. Just fair warning that the story may change with every supervisor you get... The best # was 800-877-4420. James Carpenter was a supervisor back at the beginning of June. I don't know if you can get to him directly (no # - they can't receive incoming calls) but he was sane and actually followed up. I was never able to get back to him later though. Always make sure you are talking to the short sale department if possible. You can also go to www.mortgagequestions.com to file complaints.
PHH has been really terrible. We have one now too that is rough.
Does anyone have a escalation contact at PHH? We have been in the modification department for months, it got denied and now it has gone nowhere since June 2019. We call weekly with no progress. Help!
My file has been escalated at least 5 times. Their whole process is terribly broken. They have had the file since the end of March and are still "reviewing" it. They now say it will come out of "review" on August 8. We'll see...
The best thing is to get an escalation contact you can reach out to. There are a few quality ones that were at Ocwen ( now PHH ) .
310-564-6389
Hate, hate HATE PHH!!! I have 2 right now. I won't even get into their complete insanity. The best # I have found is 800-887-4420. It takes you into mediation but yes - there are days no one answers the phone. I have the best luck early afternoon or early evening Eastern time. Any of the other numbers seem to take you to India, They told us at one point not to use this number but we don't listen very well... It is the only number to call for any sort of follow up. We call every 2-3 days.
Anyone working on a PHH deal now? I am having trouble getting anyone to answer the phone when I am transferred to loss MIT. I will be on hold for 2 hours and then I give up.
