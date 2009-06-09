PHH Mortgage Solutions Short Sale Informationg

PHH is the servicer for many mortgages, including Coldwell Banker Mortgage, E*Trade, First Trade Union Bank, Carver Federal Savings Bank, Suburban Bank & Trust , First Tennessee Bank, Bank of the Sierra, Comerica Bank, Citizens Republic Bancorp, UBS, Provident Bank, UMB, Bank Atlantic, Banco Popular, etc.



Loss Mitigation: 1-800-750-2518

Fax 856-917-2935 or 2848

Sneaky Line to plug in extensions if you have them: 1-800-449-8767



Email format: [email protected]

or [email protected]

PACKAGE REQUIREMENTS:

 Please complete, sign and return the Request for Transcript of Tax Return (IRS Form 4506-T) for each borrower (borrowers who filed their tax returns jointly may send in one IRS Form 4506-T signed and dated by both of the joint filers).

 Please return a signed and dated copy of the most recently filed Federal Tax Return with all accompanying schedules

 Please return a signed and dated Hardship Letter.

 Third Party Authorization Form

 Listing Agreement.

 Anti-Fraud Agreement

 Sales Contract (Electronic Signatures not acceptable)

 Arms Length Affidavit

 HUD1 or Settlement Statement

 Please complete, sign and return the Hardship Affidavit and Financial Form OR Request for Modification (RMA) OR Uniform Borrower Assistance Form (UBAF).(Check Vacate Property)

 Please return Last 2 months bank statements for any and all checking, savings, money market and or brokerage accounts held in borrowers’ names.

 Please return a completed, signed and dated Financial Worksheet.

 Proof of Income (Most recent Quarterly Profit and Loss, Last 2 paystubs showing year to date earnings, Social Security, or Unemployment Benefits Statement showing amount and frequency of payments)

 Fax at 856-917-2848

 Mail at Mortgage Service Center, PO Box 1945, Bowie, MD 20717

 E-mail at [email protected]

PHH Short Sale Package May 2013

PHH Private Label and HELOC Package May 2013

PHH Financial Worksheet

PHH Arms Length Affadavit

PHH Anti-Fraud Document

To get the latest short sale package from PHH mortgage, your customer needs to establish an account online. Go to: http://mortgagequestions.com This is where you create the account. (It will require name, SSN, loan #, birthday, email, password, and three security questions, such as elementary school, pet's name, highway closest to your house, street you grew up on, etc.) Once this is established, it has his or her account information and you can print out the short sale package. I had to print it out and then scan it in -- couldn't seem to save it directly from the site. An alternative to faxing in the package is to email it to: [email protected] .