PennyMac Loan Servicing

Information

PennyMac Loan Servicing

This group is for information, tips and solutions for PennyMac Short Sales.

Website: http://www.pennymacusa.com/
Members: 44
Latest Activity: on Friday

PennyMac Short Sale Information

 Click The Button Now To Hire A Short Sale       Superstar To Support You.

 

General Customer Service: (866) 601-3518

Difficulty Making Payments: (866) 545-9070

fax: (866) 577-7205

Service Center Hours (PT):
Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Have the seller call and provide PennyMac with:

  • Proof of income
    (e.g. pay stubs, completed tax forms)
  • Detailed list of current expenses
  • Current bank statements
    (recent 2 months)

After the call, they may be asked to mail or fax these documents to PennyMac:

By mail:
PennyMac Loan Services
P.O. Box 514387
Los Angeles, CA 90051-4387

By fax: (866) 577-7205

3rd party authorization

Pennymac Hardship Affidavit

Pennymac Real Estate Agent Info Sheet

Pennymac Offer Details Form

The negotiator will usually mail the initial Short Sale package to the Borrower, however

you may also request that they email the package to you (the short sale agent), after the 

authorization has been submitted. 

 

Discussion Forum

Penny Mac digital signatures?

Started by Eric Middlebrook. Last reply by Guerry Clegg Aug 21. 2 Replies

Does anyone know if Penny Mac accepts docu sign or digital like signatures?Continue

Real Estate Commission

Started by Vanessa Machado. Last reply by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES Sep 22, 2016. 1 Reply

Hi everyone, Just wondering how much commission is allowed.  There are two agencies, one representing seller and the other, buyer and we received an Approval letter reducing commission to 4%.  Anyone…Continue

Escalation Number?

Started by Joseph Estrada Jun 22, 2016. 0 Replies

I am currently working with Pennymac trying to send them a cash offer which they are refusing due to their 37 day rule (short sales need to be submitted 37 days before a foreclosure).  Is there an…Continue

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of PennyMac Loan Servicing to add comments!

Comment by Rose Beaverson on March 1, 2019 at 8:57am

We are currently negotiating a short sale with Penny and getting the run around.  Can anyone provide a current escalation contact?

Comment by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES on January 28, 2019 at 4:45pm

@Nicole Espinisa. Penny is wirst than B of A used to be. If the homeowner contacted Oenny about Sort Sale before you listed they say there rules allow them to cut commission. They simole told home owner that they were cancelling short sale if the commussion was not reduced. Everything was a fight. 

Comment by Nicole Espinosa on January 22, 2019 at 12:15pm

It seems like it is getting more and more challenging to get lenders to reconsider value. Is anyone doing anything different or I guess I should be asking what are you doing thats working for re consideration of value?

Comment by Neil L. on August 3, 2017 at 2:38pm
Does anyone have an escalation name, email, or phone number for pennymac? Other than [email protected]?
Comment by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES on September 15, 2016 at 8:08pm

Short Sale, HAFA, Conventional Loan. Short Sale Terms and Conditions. a) Closing costs paid by your or on behalf of the seller, including commission may not exceed 5.5%. c) Real Estate Commissions. 5% of the sales price. Listing and Selling agent from same brokerage commission 4%. Your agent may not charge either directly or indirectly any outsourcing fee, short sale negotiation fee or similar fee and is not approved. Thought HAMP / CFPB did away with this non sense. --  escalation - [email protected]  Fortunately, have not signed listing agreements yet. Anyone provide any guidance on getting the changed in the HAFA approval letter?

Comment by Nicole Espinosa on July 29, 2014 at 12:24pm

HELP!

I currently am working on a short sale where pennymac owns and services this note. Despite everything i have sent them they are refusing to accept any offers lower than their "value" which is a joke. Does an one have a escalation contact?!?

Comment by Bill Garrett on May 14, 2014 at 10:36am

Were you ever able to get an escalation contact for PennyMac?  I cannot get anyone to return my many, many messages.  Thanks

Comment by Sylvia Osmond on May 7, 2014 at 1:13pm

Does anyone have an escalation contact at Penny Mac?

I need one as soon as possible.

thanks

Comment by Anna "Banana" Kruchten on December 19, 2012 at 3:06pm

Thanks Sara!

Comment by Sara Mehrpouyan Los Angeles CDPE on December 19, 2012 at 10:13am

They don't work within Equator. Pennymac can either mail out a SS package or they can email it to you if you have authorization. 

 

Members (44)

 
 
 

Members

© 2019   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************