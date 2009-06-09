PennyMac Loan Servicing

This group is for information, tips and solutions for PennyMac Short Sales.
|General Customer Service: (866) 601-3518
Difficulty Making Payments: (866) 545-9070
fax: (866) 577-7205
Service Center Hours (PT):
Have the seller call and provide PennyMac with:
After the call, they may be asked to mail or fax these documents to PennyMac:
By mail:
By fax: (866) 577-7205
Pennymac Real Estate Agent Info Sheet
The negotiator will usually mail the initial Short Sale package to the Borrower, however
you may also request that they email the package to you (the short sale agent), after the
authorization has been submitted.
Started by Eric Middlebrook. Last reply by Guerry Clegg Aug 21. 2 Replies 0 Likes
Does anyone know if Penny Mac accepts docu sign or digital like signatures?Continue
Started by Vanessa Machado. Last reply by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES Sep 22, 2016. 1 Reply 0 Likes
Hi everyone, Just wondering how much commission is allowed. There are two agencies, one representing seller and the other, buyer and we received an Approval letter reducing commission to 4%. Anyone…Continue
Started by Joseph Estrada Jun 22, 2016. 0 Replies 0 Likes
I am currently working with Pennymac trying to send them a cash offer which they are refusing due to their 37 day rule (short sales need to be submitted 37 days before a foreclosure). Is there an…Continue
Comment
We are currently negotiating a short sale with Penny and getting the run around. Can anyone provide a current escalation contact?
@Nicole Espinisa. Penny is wirst than B of A used to be. If the homeowner contacted Oenny about Sort Sale before you listed they say there rules allow them to cut commission. They simole told home owner that they were cancelling short sale if the commussion was not reduced. Everything was a fight.
It seems like it is getting more and more challenging to get lenders to reconsider value. Is anyone doing anything different or I guess I should be asking what are you doing thats working for re consideration of value?
Short Sale, HAFA, Conventional Loan. Short Sale Terms and Conditions. a) Closing costs paid by your or on behalf of the seller, including commission may not exceed 5.5%. c) Real Estate Commissions. 5% of the sales price. Listing and Selling agent from same brokerage commission 4%. Your agent may not charge either directly or indirectly any outsourcing fee, short sale negotiation fee or similar fee and is not approved. Thought HAMP / CFPB did away with this non sense. -- escalation - [email protected] Fortunately, have not signed listing agreements yet. Anyone provide any guidance on getting the changed in the HAFA approval letter?
HELP!
I currently am working on a short sale where pennymac owns and services this note. Despite everything i have sent them they are refusing to accept any offers lower than their "value" which is a joke. Does an one have a escalation contact?!?
Were you ever able to get an escalation contact for PennyMac? I cannot get anyone to return my many, many messages. Thanks
Does anyone have an escalation contact at Penny Mac?
I need one as soon as possible.
thanks
Thanks Sara!
They don't work within Equator. Pennymac can either mail out a SS package or they can email it to you if you have authorization.
