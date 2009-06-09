Ocwen Short Sale Information

Click The Button Now To Hire A Short Sale Superstar To Support You.

Ocwen Short Sale Package.pdf

Fax for Third Party Authorization 1-407-737-6300

Fax for Short Sale package 407-737-6352 (updated August 2014)

email [email protected]

Short Sale direct phone 877-596-8580

Customer Service 800-746-2936

If you need to get in touch with the home retention dept that number as listed on the paperwork is 877.596.8580.



The hard ship package should be faxed to the home retention dept at 407-737-6352

[email protected] For short sale packages



The contact #: 800-746-2936 option 4 then option 9

If you can't locate the loan try Loss mitigation at 877-521-3698

FX for LOA: 866-501-1610 EM SS Pack to: [email protected]

FOR ESCALATION; Use sparingly......

[email protected] this should be where you start.

2nd escalation is Michael Rapp at the following email address [email protected]. as of 9-11-14

AND.....Ocwen's Ombudsman is a consumer advocate, they'll work with you to get issues resolved. Give them a call, they are super to work with. The first time I called them, they put me in touch with someone who got me an approval. I would call and email them: [email protected] Phone: 800-390-4656.

Ocwen Loan Servicing

P.O. Box 24737

West Palm Beach Florida 33416.

https://www.ocwencustomers.com/home.cfm



Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC - Servicing Transfer Information

Servicing Transfers to Ocwen

o Ocwen will honor all non-expired short sale approval letters issued by the prior servicer. An

approval letter reflecting the originally approved terms will be re-issued on Ocwen letterhead

when the loan is transferred .

o Short sales in process but not approved by the prior servicer will require an Ocwen short sale

package to initiate a new request .

o All Authorized Third Party information provided by the prior servicer will be uploaded as part

of the loan transfer process, so as to minimize disruption to the communication process.