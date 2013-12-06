Games that Ocwen plays

first it was GMAC then serviced by Ocwen had to update the entire file, then ocwen took over the entire file and had to again update the entire file... then borrower was not qualified for HAFA then they are qualified for HAFA then the closing costs were greater than 10% of purchase price, we fixed to 8.8%, then the offer is too low 3 times.... Now denied because "has to be listed on HUBZU Altisource. What is with this co?

Can they require it to be listed with hubzu? they outright told me HUBZU will make the final determination of approval of the price... they actually just denied because reason: Did not follow their guidelines:

"The short sale offer was declined because you did not complete all Ocwen requirements for a short sale review (as outlined in this Notice). A short sale is still possible with your prospective buyer's offer. You must first participate in our Assisted Short Sale, a new option developed with real estate services partner, Altisource®. Once you have listed the property through the Assisted Short Sale Program we will review all offers, including the previously submitted offer if it is resubmitted as provided below, and will provide a decision."

This is the first i was ever told about this requirement....

Any Help?