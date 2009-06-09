Navy Federal Credit Union

NFCU Contact Information

Click the button to hire a Short Sale Agent Superstar in your area

NFCU General Customer Service - 800-368-3657 - Must have member account number



Mortgage Collections Dept.

Fax: #703-255-7947

Phone: #800-258-5948

Short Sale FAX (703) 255-7947

Letter of Authorization Fa 703-255-7947



P.O. Box 23800

Merrifield, VA 22119-3300

PACKAGE EMAIL: [email protected]



Email format: FirstName(underscore)[email protected]

Example: [email protected]



REQUIRED Short sale docs:

NAVYFCU.pdf

UPDATED authorization to above package:

NFCU_auth_notarized