Navy Federal Credit Union

NFCU - Membership restricted to active and retired military and government employees, as well as immediate family.
NFCU General Customer Service - 800-368-3657 - Must have member account number
Mortgage Collections Dept.
Fax: #703-255-7947
Phone: #800-258-5948
Short Sale FAX (703) 255-7947
Letter of Authorization Fa 703-255-7947
P.O. Box 23800
Merrifield, VA 22119-3300
PACKAGE EMAIL: [email protected]
Email format: FirstName(underscore)[email protected]
Example: [email protected]
REQUIRED Short sale docs:
NAVYFCU.pdf
UPDATED authorization to above package:
Good Morning All -I have short sale approval and closing is set for today. We provided Navy Fed with the required closing docs early in the week BUT we still don't have "approval to close".I have…Continue
Does anyone out there have any experience settling Navy Federal 2nds that have gone to charge off? Both negotiators that have been handling our account/covering for the other have ben MIA on sick…Continue
I am a homeowner facing pcs with a house worth about 140,000 we owe 160,000. I am reading this information on the HAFA program regarding short sales. I was wondering if anyone knows anything about…Continue
I own a home in Phoenix, AZ that I purchased in Oct 2004 ... I purchased the home through a mortgage broker and later refinanced the exact $$ amount of my mortgage with my credit union - Navy…Continue
Updated Letter of Authorization fax 703-255-7947
I'll update the phone numbers if someone provides me with the correct ones.
|703-206-2258 worked for me on 3rd party ATR
The Letter of Authorization Fax 1-866-917-1877 listed above went to Wells Fargo.
Any news with Navy Fed, everyone? Positive, negative, objections overcome?
I am just starting the process of a short sale- faxed in my short sale application from a NFCU branch 5 days ago, got a confirmation as well; called today, and they said they don't have it, don't know where it could be, would not transfer me to a manager, and had no suggestions. We have an offer on the house. I'm at a loss for words- how do they lose a package? Any emails or phone numbers available for supervisors in the Loss Mitigation Dept of NFCU? I thought it was mandatory that they respond and treat people like human beings now because of the new regulations? Is that not right? Thanks for your help.
Any recent news or updates as to how short sales are going with NFCU? Have a 2nd with them and don't even know if it would be worth the fight. Got out and starting school, can't afford the mortgage anymore, and am upside down for just about the amount that the 2nd mortgage is with NFCU. Was for 30,000. Paid down to 24,000. Thanks.
Does ANYONE Have ANY Escalation Contacts For Navy Federal? Anyone? Getting A Bit Desperate Here On 2 Separate Files . . ..Thank You In Advance! ([email protected] / 619-889-7207).
Hi Sarah...I'm in North County and have helped other military families with short sales and have had success with Navy Fed. It will depend on how upside down you are and your financials. You definitely have the hardship (move). Need a little more info. You can call me at 760-703-7997 or email at [email protected] Best to you! Janie
Sarah - Please email me directly [email protected] - I am in San Diego and would like to discuss your situation with you. NFCU is definitely a difficult lender to work with and you will need someone that is well versed in short sales to handle your transaction. 619-889-7207 or [email protected] - Looking forward to speaking with you!
You need to be a member of Navy Federal Credit Union to add comments!