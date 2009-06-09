Navy Federal Credit Union

NFCU - Membership restricted to active and retired military and government employees, as well as immediate family.

NFCU General Customer Service - 800-368-3657 - Must have member account number

Mortgage Collections Dept.
Fax: #703-255-7947
Phone: #800-258-5948
Short Sale FAX (703) 255-7947
Letter of Authorization Fa 703-255-7947 

P.O. Box 23800
Merrifield, VA 22119-3300
PACKAGE EMAIL: [email protected]

Email format: FirstName(underscore)[email protected]
Example: [email protected]

REQUIRED Short sale docs:
UPDATED authorization to above package:

Approval to Close Help Needed - Our Closer at Nevy Fed is MIA...

Started by Jason Sanseverino. Last reply by Ben Benita Jun 30, 2016. 3 Replies

Good Morning All -I have short sale approval and closing is set for today. We provided Navy Fed with the required closing docs early in the week BUT we still don't have "approval to close".I have…Continue

Navy Federal Second - Charged Off

Started by Janie Booth. Last reply by Kim Chitwood Aug 28, 2013. 2 Replies

Does anyone out there have any experience settling Navy Federal 2nds that have gone to charge off? Both negotiators that have been handling our account/covering for the other have ben MIA on sick…Continue

New HAFA rules

Started by Tracy. Last reply by Tracy May 6, 2011. 3 Replies

I am a homeowner facing pcs with a house worth about 140,000 we owe 160,000.  I am reading this information on the HAFA program regarding short sales.  I was wondering if anyone knows anything about…Continue

NFCU ShortSale in AZ - Should I continue to make payments?

Started by Michelle. Last reply by Kevin - Greenville, SC Apr 3, 2011. 1 Reply

I own a home in Phoenix, AZ that I purchased in Oct 2004 ... I purchased the home through a mortgage broker and later refinanced the exact $$ amount of my mortgage with my credit union - Navy…Continue

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on July 8, 2015 at 5:35am

Updated Letter of Authorization fax 703-255-7947 

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on April 29, 2015 at 5:45am

I'll update the phone numbers if someone provides me with the correct ones.

Comment by Jeffrey W Wolff on April 28, 2015 at 1:01pm
703-206-2258 worked for me on 3rd party ATR
Comment by Chris Hatch on April 28, 2015 at 12:57pm

The Letter of Authorization Fax 1-866-917-1877 listed above went to Wells Fargo.

Comment by Adam Woodhall on December 17, 2013 at 8:46am

Any news with Navy Fed, everyone? Positive, negative, objections overcome?

Comment by Darlene Parker on April 17, 2013 at 8:21am

I am just starting the process of a short sale- faxed in my short sale application from a NFCU branch 5 days ago, got a confirmation as well; called today, and they said they don't have it, don't know where it could be, would not transfer me to a manager, and had no suggestions.  We have an offer on the house.  I'm at a loss for words- how do they lose a package?  Any emails or phone numbers available for supervisors in the Loss Mitigation Dept of NFCU?  I thought it was mandatory that they respond and treat people like human beings now because of the new regulations?  Is that not right?  Thanks for your help.

Comment by Seth on August 18, 2012 at 3:30pm

Any recent news or updates as to how short sales are going with NFCU? Have a 2nd with them and don't even know if it would be worth the fight. Got out and starting school, can't afford the mortgage anymore, and am upside down for just about the amount that the 2nd mortgage is with NFCU. Was for 30,000. Paid down to 24,000. Thanks.

Comment by Tiffany Abbiate on January 3, 2012 at 10:14pm

Does ANYONE Have ANY Escalation Contacts For Navy Federal? Anyone? Getting A Bit Desperate Here On 2 Separate Files . . ..Thank You In Advance! ([email protected] / 619-889-7207).

Comment by Janie Booth on December 31, 2011 at 11:50am

Hi Sarah...I'm in North County and have helped other military families with short sales and have had success with Navy Fed. It will depend on how upside down you are and your financials. You definitely have the hardship (move). Need a little more info. You can call me at 760-703-7997 or email at [email protected] Best to you! Janie

Comment by Tiffany Abbiate on December 31, 2011 at 11:07am

Sarah - Please email me directly [email protected] - I am in San Diego and would like to discuss your situation with  you. NFCU is definitely a difficult lender to work with and you will need someone that is well versed in short sales to handle your transaction. 619-889-7207 or [email protected] - Looking forward to speaking with you!

 

