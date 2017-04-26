Nationstart will not accept to start a short sale

Hi All,

I need your comments on this situation I have. The sheriff sale date is in a week. I have called Nationstar and they will not accept the short sale because the sheriff sale is too close. Just got a cash offer two days ago. I'll be able to adjourn the sheriff sale for another 4 weeks. Do you think Nationstar will accept to start the short sale now knowing that I have 30 days to work on it? Your input will help me a lot if I should still work on this. Thanks.

Elvie Q.