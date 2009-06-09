Website: http://shortsalebasics.ning.com/mrcooper
Mr. Cooper is now using equator.com. Initiate your short sale there.
Escalation email: [email protected]
Depending on the loan type Mr. Cooper may have the file go through the 3rd party auction platform xome.
Mr. Cooper needs to work with the buyers, we are in 2022 and property prices are escalating to an extreme, people can hardly afford a thing. they need to work with the buyers on all short sales because everyone would like to own a home, some investors asking price is wayyyyy more than an average fully renovated home priced for sale. Especially in New York City. Also the short sale department need to figure out another way in processing a short sale because equator makes no sense and not all agents have equator whereas their brokers take a very long time to work with them. On equator theres always some none sense with uploading documents. It takes a while before the file has been initiated, although you initiate the short sale online on equator you still have to contact the department via phone and still either fax or email your authorization, i have had instances where i was asked to submit the short sale package by fax and or email to find out 1 week later i need to initiate the file on equator.
Nationstar is now Mr. Cooper. They pay towards seller closing costs and approve or deny certain fee's. If you are asking if they will pay a credit towards buyer closing costs, typically only if buyer is obtaining government financing.
Bret thank you for your imput. Do you think nationstar will pay for closing cost if a offer at full valuation. Is there a net a bank is looking for.
@albert likely won't happen unless if offer is at value or above. [email protected] 310-564-6389 www.ishortsalenow.com
Trying to stop a home going to auction.com/xome. We have a strong valid offer. What are the steps. Property has damage. Waiting on values to come back.
Ale there is no set net % with Fannie Mae . Of course they will always counter the submitted offer at the whatever value the BPO came in at. Thats not to say they will not approve a lower offer that is in the "ballpark" of the BPO value or reconsider after you do a value dispute on the Homepath website
Is there a net % the bank is looking for fannie mae loans after bpo/appraisal?
Thanks Tony!
response to Neil here is NS non auction guideline If the sale price is 100% of their obtained value or the net is 90% of it then it bypasses the auction process. If a property has significant damage or repairs needed then, as long as you provide them with evidence; contractors estimate, pictures , etc then they will be convinced to keep the file in house.. But remember, you still have to give them a valid offer.
