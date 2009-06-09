Ditech ( Formerly Green Tree )

Click The Button Now To Hire A Short Sale Superstar To Support You.
Website: https://www.ditech.com/
Loss Mitigation - 855-395-8566
Recovery Dept. 800-643-0202
Direct SS FAX for Authorizations and packages.Fax is 877-612-2422
Short Sale Fax 1-877-612-2422 or 1-866-870-9919.
Alternate Fax 1-877-612-2422
Alternate Number 1-800-474-3918 - Short Sales
ESCALATION: CORPORATE COMPLIANCE DEPT. The office number is 800-839-9188 and the fax number is 866-210-6192.
Started by Luther Fisher. Last reply by Luther Fisher Feb 21, 2019. 2 Replies 0 Likes
I've got a situation where it appears we will have to do a short sale. 1st is with PNC and 2nd is with ditech. The ditech 2nd would have to take the discount. Would there still be any incentive…Continue
Started by Jackie Gonzalez. Last reply by Ben Benita Jun 16, 2017. 3 Replies 0 Likes
This is the 2nd time the seller's agent gave a ss approval letter with a 7-day approval to close. Need at least 2 weeks to close. Bank has list of work that needs to be done and title company wont…Continue
Started by Jackie Gonzalez. Last reply by London Cox Aug 29, 2016. 4 Replies 0 Likes
The present buyer is backing out due to too high counter offer. The house was listed at $181k and is now at $134,500 after 5 months on the market and no offers. Needs extensive work due to deferred…Continue
Started by Russ Trinidad. Last reply by Russ Trinidad Jun 5, 2015. 3 Replies 0 Likes
Does anyone know if this is possible? The property is a townhouse in Hawaii. The association foreclosed on nonpayment of maintenance fees. It’s a fannie mae owned loan and serviced by green tree.…Continue
Comment
@andrew , if the servicer catches that you are related to the owner or buyer they likely won't pay commission. Arms length is more so related to the seller being related to the buyer or having a relationship with them.
310-564-6389
I just faxed the initial packet last Friday, so we are very early in the process. I appreciate this information.
Andrew... We were told the first batch (50,000) of Fannie loans are scheduled for transfer on 11/01. The rest of the loans are scheduled over the next 60-90 days. Unfortunately nobody knows exactly when an individual loan transfer will occur. Where are you in the Short Sale process or how far along are you?
Thanks Chad! So it is just a waiting game at this point to be reassigned?
Hi Andrew, you will not need the Ditech ALT... Ditech is closing all departments due to their BK filing. New Servicers are being assigned to all loans.
If the loan is backed by Fannie, New Res/Shellpoint should be the newly assigned Servicer. Other loans are being assigned to unknown Servicers at this time. Chad.
Does anyone have a copy of the arm's length agreement for Ditech? I need to make sure I can represent a distant family member. Thanks!
Does anyone have a number and/or email contact for the Ditech Recovery Dept?
Thanks!
Kathleen, Ditech has several different fax numbers depending on what you are doing. For 3rd Party Auth: 877-612-2422 For Short Sale Package: 877-612-2422 AND/OR 866-870-9919. You could have a negotiator giving you their personal fax number which will be different than the above. Keep in mind, IF you are using a personal fax and that person is out of the office, there could be a delay in processing the documents. Chad.
@kathleen email it to these and one of them should get it to the right place.
310-564-6389
I am getting different directions from Ditech as to where to FAX authorization and package depending on the day that I call. They gave the agent assigned to evaluate the property my number as a contact, still, they don't have me in their system as the person to contact. Oh, happy day.
You need to be a member of Ditech ( Formerly Green Tree ) to add comments!