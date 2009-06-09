Ditech ( Formerly Green Tree )

Ditech ( Formerly Green Tree )

All about Green Tree short sales.

Green Tree Short Sale Information

 

 

Website: https://www.ditech.com/

Ditech Short Sale Package

Loss Mitigation - 855-395-8566

Recovery Dept.    800-643-0202

Direct SS FAX for Authorizations and packages.Fax is 877-612-2422

 

Short Sale Fax 1-877-612-2422 or 1-866-870-9919.

Alternate Fax 1-877-612-2422


Alternate Number 1-800-474-3918 - Short Sales

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

ESCALATION: CORPORATE COMPLIANCE DEPT.  The office number is 800-839-9188 and the fax number is 866-210-6192. 

seller incentive with 2nd?

Started by Luther Fisher. Last reply by Luther Fisher Feb 21, 2019. 2 Replies

I've got a situation where it appears we will have to do a short sale. 1st is with PNC and 2nd is with ditech. The ditech 2nd would have to take the discount. Would there still be any incentive…Continue

Ditech SS apprival letter gives 7 days to close

Started by Jackie Gonzalez. Last reply by Ben Benita Jun 16, 2017. 3 Replies

This is the 2nd time the seller's agent gave a ss approval letter with a 7-day approval to close. Need at least 2 weeks to close. Bank has list of work that needs to be done and title company wont…Continue

FNMA/Ditech counter offer too high

Started by Jackie Gonzalez. Last reply by London Cox Aug 29, 2016. 4 Replies

The present buyer is backing out due to too high counter offer. The house was listed at $181k and is now at $134,500 after 5 months on the market and no offers. Needs extensive work due to deferred…Continue

Short sale after the association foreclosed on the property.

Started by Russ Trinidad. Last reply by Russ Trinidad Jun 5, 2015. 3 Replies

Does anyone know if this is possible? The property is a townhouse in Hawaii. The association foreclosed on nonpayment of maintenance fees. It’s a fannie mae owned loan and serviced by green tree.…Continue

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on October 23, 2019 at 4:33pm

@andrew , if the servicer catches that you are related to the owner or buyer they likely won't pay commission. Arms length is more so related to the seller being related to the buyer or having a relationship with them.

[email protected]

310-564-6389

www.ishortsalenow.com

Comment by Andrew Altman on October 23, 2019 at 1:36pm

I just faxed the initial packet last Friday, so we are very early in the process.  I appreciate this information.

Comment by Chad Gelsinger on October 23, 2019 at 1:20pm

Andrew... We were told the first batch (50,000) of Fannie loans are scheduled for transfer on 11/01. The rest of the loans are scheduled over the next 60-90 days. Unfortunately nobody knows exactly when an individual loan transfer will occur. Where are you in the Short Sale process or how far along are you? 

Comment by Andrew Altman on October 23, 2019 at 12:36pm

Thanks Chad! So it is just a waiting game at this point to be reassigned?

Comment by Chad Gelsinger on October 23, 2019 at 12:14pm

Hi Andrew, you will not need the Ditech ALT... Ditech is closing all departments due to their BK filing. New Servicers are being assigned to all loans. 

If the loan is backed by Fannie, New Res/Shellpoint should be the newly assigned Servicer. Other loans are being assigned to unknown Servicers at this time. Chad.

Comment by Andrew Altman on October 23, 2019 at 12:07pm

Does anyone have a copy of the arm's length agreement for Ditech?  I need to make sure I can represent a distant family member.  Thanks!

Comment by Luther Fisher on January 29, 2019 at 10:31am

Does anyone have a number and/or email contact for the Ditech Recovery Dept?

Thanks!

Comment by Chad Gelsinger on March 26, 2018 at 2:27pm

Kathleen, Ditech has several different fax numbers depending on what you are doing. For 3rd Party Auth: 877-612-2422  For Short Sale Package: 877-612-2422 AND/OR 866-870-9919. You could have a negotiator giving you their personal fax number which will be different than the above. Keep in mind, IF you are using a personal fax and that person is out of the office, there could be a delay in processing the documents. Chad.

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on March 26, 2018 at 2:21pm

@kathleen email it to these and one of them should get it to the right place.

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

310-564-6389

www.ishortsalenow.com

Comment by Kathleen Sheridan on March 26, 2018 at 2:09pm

I am getting different directions from Ditech as to where to FAX authorization and package depending on the day that I call. They gave the agent assigned to evaluate the property my number as a contact, still, they don't have me in their system as the person to contact. Oh, happy day.

 

