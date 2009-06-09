Freedom Mortgage

Freedom Mortgage

This group is for information, tips and solutions for Freedom Mortgage short sales.

Main number 800.274.6600

Website: https://www.freedommortgage.com/
Freedom Mortgage Short Sale Information

Loss Mitigation 800-909-9525

FX# 757-466-0384

Freedom Mortgage Short Sale Package

Ah my first Freedom Mortgage FHA short sale

Started by Wendy Smith. Last reply by Jessica Eisenhauer Oct 20, 2015. 6 Replies

any insight from anyone?  anything special or peculiar or wonderful about Freedom?documents faxed like Chase? Continue

Comment by Thomas Turner on June 2, 2016 at 9:42am

Does anyone have any escalations contact info and/or value dispute process?

Comment by Amy Golden on November 10, 2014 at 6:29am

Email Address for SS Package: [email protected]

Send in your docs and they respond with a ticket number for tracking. 

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on August 27, 2013 at 11:15am

Is the existing short sale package for Freedom Mortgage current?

 

