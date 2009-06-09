This group is for information, tips and solutions for Freedom Mortgage short sales.
Main number 800.274.6600
Website: https://www.freedommortgage.com/
Loss Mitigation 800-909-9525
FX# 757-466-0384
Started by Wendy Smith. Last reply by Jessica Eisenhauer Oct 20, 2015. 6 Replies 0 Likes
any insight from anyone? anything special or peculiar or wonderful about Freedom?documents faxed like Chase? Continue
Does anyone have any escalations contact info and/or value dispute process?
Email Address for SS Package: [email protected]
Send in your docs and they respond with a ticket number for tracking.
Is the existing short sale package for Freedom Mortgage current?
