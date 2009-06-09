First Horizon Home Loans Short Sales If First Horizion is the 1st: 1-800-364-7662, option 3, x33805 Fax - 214-441-7390 or 214-441-7382 If First Horizon (Met Life) is the 2nd 877-266-9926 (this is also the fax number)
Are you sure MetLife still has the loan ?
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2012-11-02/metlife-agrees-to-sell-mor...
Heres an update: I forgot i had escalated to Metlife last year: this is the number i used: 212-578-2211 and asked for the office of Steven Kandarian, his email is [email protected]
Hello! Does anybody have the number for the office of the president or executive escalations for Metlife? My numbers and contacts are from 2009 and nobody seems to be working there stil. I was told Metlife is going out of business and loans are being transfered to Chase.
thank you!!
With Wells Fargo....me too :). Yes, with NationStar, they like it initiated on equator. I just spoke with First Horizon. They said that the short sale packages will be forwarded to Nationstar and it is up to them if they use them or start over. I can't imagine that my complete package will end up with Nationstar, as it was faxed, emailed and sent overnight express, and it took forever for them to acknowledge that everything was there. I plan on starting from the beginning. I am going to call Nationstar daily beginning on the 16th. As soon as I can get a loan number, I'm initating the short sale through equator.
thank you for the positive feedback Laura! So Equator is the best way to go with them? When it comes to Wells Fargo...I'm staying away from Equator until they are trained!
thanks again!
I have one with NationStar now. We are closing today. They were easy to work with. The approval took about 60 days. The hold up was due to the inflated BPO. The negotiator was very helpful in assisting with the value dispute. Actually, he was wonderful throughout the entire transaction. Although they use equator, I found that the fastest way to reach the negotiator is through email outside of equator. I would send the email through equator and then copy & paste, and send from my personal email. He always responded to my personal email.
LOL thanks for the laugh! You are so right!!! I have worked with NationStar in the past...there not that bad from what I remember. I'm going to see if I can at least get my package into them? I want to help save time once they have the files if that is possible.
thanks for the chuckle again Laura have a great weekend!
just learned that 4 of my files in with First HORRIBLE are being transfered to NationStar after months of follow up. All files were submitted in May and June...and here we are starting over after 8/16 providing they get the WHOLE file over to NationStar....
