FHA - HUD Short Sales

HUD rules for FHA short sales, tips, experiences, etc.

Fax LOA:  918-236-3274

PH 877 622-8525

FHA Preforeclosure Sale Guidelines

 

7-9-13 Updated Pre-Foreclosure Sale (PFS) and Deed in Lieu (DIL) of Foreclosure - Effective 10-1-13.

FHA National Servicing Center 

(877) 622-8525 Customer Service

1-800-489-1733 Fax

1-866-808-5050 Fax for LOA

customerservice@novadconsulting.com

301 NW 6th Street, Suite 200
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
National Servicing Center:

******

Please note that effective October 1, 2014, Deval LLC will no longer be HUD's National Servicing  loan servicing contractor. The new contractor, Novad Management Consulting will be your new point of contact.

 

For all Customer Service questions please contact [email protected]

FHA Contract Clause

"Sale is contingent upon the seller receiving prior written approval of Insert Name of Lender/Servicer."

FHA Listing Agreement Clause

“Seller may cancel this agreement prior to the ending date
of the listing period without advance notice to the broker, and
without payment of a commission or any other consideration if
the property is conveyed to the mortgage insurer or the mortgage
holder.” The sale completion is subject to approval (under HUD
guidelines) by the mortgagee.

 

Comment by Bill Garrett 3 minutes ago

Hello, Wendy.  I hope you're doing well down there in the land of sun and socially-distanced fun.   

Did you see my earlier comments about the FHA owner, past due for 7+ years?   Have you ever seen FHA approve a variance with this history?   The other fact I don't think I included is that the serviceman/borrower rented the property for much of that 7 years, but I'm pretty sure didn't share the rental income with the mortgage company.   Do you see any shot at getting FHA to approve a short sale?

Thanks, again, for this website and your help. Bill G. 

Comment by Wendy Rulnick 15 minutes ago

I agree with Brett's timeline below.

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on Thursday

I think that people who remain unemployed will be screwed and that many o thers who get pay cuts will run into trouble when it comes to a repayment plan or loan modifications. I feel many people who's income go back to normal likely will face trouble too as most people who fall behind, have trouble in general as they live pay check to paycheck and potentially have other backed up bills.  I don't think we will start seeing the larger wave of damage until another 6-12 months or so. Once forbearance plans end, defaults rise, and eventually new foreclosures initiated.

Comment by Bill Garrett on Wednesday

@Brett  Thanks for the feedback. Your comments affirm what I've experienced with FHA.  Often a challenge navigating the one-size-fits-all rules written by faceless Federal bureaucrats.  I'm not optimistic on this file, but will see if I can get some additional feedback from a NOVAD contact.   Thanks, again. And, wash your hands, again. Bill G.           Incidentally, what do you think we'll see in the short sale world after a few more months of this COVID nonsense?   Have a good one. 

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on Wednesday

You'd need to reach out to a HUD representative If you don't know any you can email then you need to open a ticket at NOVAD to have one reach out to you. The general concept is that once it's 40 months past due that it's a hard no ( i've had many files declined for this reason and I've asked HUD several times in the past ). This all comes down to FHA guidelines when it comes to paying out mortgage insurance claims via short sale vs foreclosure, etc.

Comment by Bill Garrett on Wednesday

@Brett & @Guerry.   I normally steer away from any FHA file that's this far past due, but didn't know if the military serviceman wrinkle might allow a more favorable result.   Any suggestions for getting some preliminary feedback to the general concept from FHA?   Would that be NOVAD?   Thanks, again.  Wash your hands, again. 

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on Wednesday

@Bill, most reps are unaware of that guideline. HUD will decline this file when a variance to open the PFS program is submitted. Never seen a variance for the 40month rule once it began to be enforced. The file is likely a waste of time and this borrower unfortunately will eventually be foreclosed on in my opinion.

Comment by Guerry Clegg on Tuesday

HUD should approve if everything else lines up. Net, contract terms, etc.

Comment by Bill Garrett on Tuesday

LAST PAYMENT 7 YEARS AGO.... I have an owner relocated by the military seven years ago, thereby forced to move from his home with the FHA mortgage. The mortgage servicer (Selene Financial) suggested he now apply for a short sale.   My instinct is that it's been way too long for the owner now to be eligible for the FHA pre-FC program -- way past 40 months.  My instinct is the Selene rep proposing the short sale route gave bad info to the owner, but has anyone seen any variance under these circumstances?   Thanks.   Bill Garrett

Comment by Grant Weaver on May 5, 2020 at 3:33pm

Thank you Brett Goldsmith!

 

