FHA - HUD Short Sales

FHA Preforeclosure Sale Guidelines

7-9-13 Updated Pre-Foreclosure Sale (PFS) and Deed in Lieu (DIL) of Foreclosure - Effective 10-1-13.



FHA National Servicing Center

(877) 622-8525 Customer Service

1-800-489-1733 Fax

1-866-808-5050 Fax for LOA

customerservice@novadconsulting.com

301 NW 6th Street, Suite 200

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

National Servicing Center:

******

Please note that effective October 1, 2014, Deval LLC will no longer be HUD's National Servicing loan servicing contractor. The new contractor, Novad Management Consulting will be your new point of contact.

For all Customer Service questions please contact [email protected]

FHA Contract Clause



"Sale is contingent upon the seller receiving prior written approval of Insert Name of Lender/Servicer."



FHA Listing Agreement Clause



“Seller may cancel this agreement prior to the ending date

of the listing period without advance notice to the broker, and

without payment of a commission or any other consideration if

the property is conveyed to the mortgage insurer or the mortgage

holder.” The sale completion is subject to approval (under HUD

guidelines) by the mortgagee.