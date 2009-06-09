Customer Service 800-495-7166
Short Sale Fax No. 312-509-4794
Does any one have any experience with this bank? I have an account just transferred to them and need to start a Short Sale. Thank you Robert for the docs great help!Continue
I'm beside myself with this. I already filed a claim and I'm going to try to get higher offer. I know I'm wasting my time, but I've never experienced this before and I've been doing this since 2008! :(
I was recently working on a short sale when, as soon as I sent in an offer, the file was transferred to Fay Servicing, and the note was sold to an investor. That investor was one of the ones who refuse to do a short sale. Also, they are not a lender and not regulated. They went through with the foreclosure. Now the property is just sitting with more and more rain and snow leaking in.
Annie they told the concierge they were the new owners. Lies, lies, lies. Auction date not until end of April.
Wendy, WOW! Fay ripped the door and put a padlock? How can they do that? don't they have to FC first to get title? In the bankruptcy case, my sellers agreed to turn over possession by March 1st or risk sanctions by bk court. This is so crazy!
Annie my listing just came on market. The Fay person told my seller not even to bother with a short sale. Then they ripped down the door and put a padlock on, 3k worth of damage. I haven't even bothered to let them know it's short b/c I'm not sure I'll get an offer yet. I just know a nightmare awaits maybe I should cut my losses now,....
Jeffrey, I completely agree with you on this. This seems to be the case with my file. The negotiator told me that the investor is a pain to work with and basically told him that he thinks he can get more money as an REO. I don't know what else to do. Maybe file a claim with CFPB or find a higher-up that can help? I don't know.
One thing I have noticed is many of the short sale files with FAY are investors who think they know more than everyone and would rather take them to auction. Variables are how long the file has been delinquent and of course who the investor is.
Wendy, how's it going with your short sale with Fay? I have one and the negotiator just told me that the investor is not interested in a short sale or deed in lieu. They want this property as an REO!! :(
Just listing a Fay short sale. I already know this will be a nightmare. Please share any tips or contact info. The lies they have told my client so far are outrageous! Thanks!
Thank you!!
