Call EMC 1-866-483-0153
Email format [email protected]
EMC Short Sale Package
On IRS Transcript Release from, Line 6, fill in "1040" on the blank
check boxes on Lines 6A and 6C
Chase is handling EMC files.
Is this EMC Package the most current? Anyone completed one recently?
I have a deal with EMC that FHA is the investor. Randy, my service agent, is requesting a FHA form 710??? Can anyone enlighten me as to what this form is and its intent....After reviewing it, it looks to me like a Promissory Note but maybe I'm mistaken.
Does anyone has an escalation contact at EMC/Chase? (loan was with EMC originally). The negotiator sent the approval letter with the wrong payoff number (sent her the Hud that buyer and seller agreed and amendment) , and when I asked her to change it and to give us more time to close (buyer requires financing) , she said NO.
Does anyone know if EMC will allow an investor to Short Sale a property he is upside down one even though he doesn't have a hardship. Home is vacant and rent only convers 1/3 payment. Owner is retired.
Does anyone have any contact information for a management or legal person at EMC. I am attempting to negotiate a short sale where they've sold their note to LCS or hired them or whatever they actually do and LCS is unwilling to negotiate. I'm hoping to get in touch with someone at EMC to discuss this file but when I call in their main lines and enter my customers info it automatically transfers me back to LCS. Any suggestions?
Dial this number 1-888-332-7856 and press extension 2345. It works everytime! Best of luck!
Have a file in with EMC. Is currently in the HAFA program but that ends 3/11. I have offer for 154 with 3% seller paid closing costs. BPO is in the 140's. EMC comes back with needing a sale price of 201K. Anyone have an escalation contact as I cannot get past the negotiator on this. Thanks in advance.
Does anyone have alternate numbers for EMC?.. I've called several times (mid-day) and I keep getting the same message stating that "our office hours are between 7:30 am - 4:30 pm and we're currently closed". By the way, I'm using the numbers referenced in the profile above. Maybe they're closed because of the bad weather(?).
