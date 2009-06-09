EMC

Call EMC 1-866-483-0153


Email format [email protected]

EMC Short Sale Package

On IRS Transcript Release from, Line 6, fill in "1040" on the blank
check boxes on Lines 6A and 6C

Going Green Business in America and Around the World

Started by Cosmos Klamsky. Last reply by John Smith 14 minutes ago. 1 Reply

EMC President

Started by Ed Romero. Last reply by Edward Romero Apr 11, 2012. 2 Replies

FMV $45,000 lender counterd back at $75,000 -

Started by Denise Sipple. Last reply by Gordon K Nov 29, 2011. 2 Replies

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on January 15, 2013 at 12:10pm

Chase is handling EMC files.

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on January 15, 2013 at 9:58am

Is this EMC Package the most current?  Anyone completed one recently?

Comment by Donte Tribble on January 5, 2012 at 3:27pm

I have a deal with EMC that FHA is the investor. Randy, my service agent, is requesting a FHA form 710??? Can anyone enlighten me as to what this form is and its intent....After reviewing it, it looks to me like a Promissory Note but maybe I'm mistaken.

 

Comment by Giuliana Enriquez on October 26, 2011 at 6:20am

Does anyone has an escalation contact at EMC/Chase? (loan was with EMC originally).  The negotiator sent the approval letter with the wrong payoff number (sent her the Hud that buyer and seller agreed and amendment) , and when I asked her to change it and to give us more time to close (buyer requires financing) , she said NO.

Thanks so much for any info you can provide!

Comment by Kathy Scruton on September 23, 2011 at 9:08am

Does anyone know if EMC will allow an investor to Short Sale a property he is upside down one even though he doesn't have a hardship.  Home is vacant and rent only convers 1/3 payment.  Owner is retired.

Comment by Susan Milner, SFR, CDPE, GRI on May 17, 2011 at 12:41pm

Does anyone have any contact information for a management or legal person at EMC. I am attempting to negotiate a short sale where they've sold their note to LCS or hired them or whatever they actually do and LCS is unwilling to negotiate. I'm hoping to get in touch with someone at EMC to discuss this file but when I call in their main lines and enter my customers info it automatically transfers me back to LCS. Any suggestions?

 

Comment by Bobbie Files on May 16, 2011 at 12:07pm

Hi,

Dial this number 1-888-332-7856 and press extension 2345.  It works everytime!  Best of luck!

Comment by Michael McCormick on March 4, 2011 at 1:05pm

Hello - 1st time here.  Great site.

 

Have a file in with EMC.  Is currently in the HAFA program but that ends 3/11.  I have offer for 154 with 3% seller paid closing costs.  BPO is in the 140's.  EMC comes back with needing a sale price of 201K.  Anyone have an escalation contact as I cannot get past the negotiator on this.  Thanks in advance.

Comment by Cindy LaPeer on February 15, 2011 at 10:35am
I have a client whose home has Chinese sheetrock. EMC is foreclosing on it 3/1/11. They can't live there and can't afford both a house payment and a rent payment. EMC has been anything but understanding. I'm just trying to intervene and short sale it for lot value only. Any help I can get - phone numbers, contact names, etc. - would be great. If the bank gets it back, they will sell it as if nothing is wrong w/it and make another family sick.
Comment by Wendy Brandel on February 2, 2011 at 11:02am

Does anyone have alternate numbers for EMC?..  I've called several times (mid-day) and I keep getting the same message stating that "our office hours are between  7:30 am - 4:30 pm and we're currently closed".  By the way, I'm using the numbers referenced in the profile above.  Maybe they're closed because of the bad weather(?). 

 

