Call 1-866-233-5320

Call 1-877-838-1882

Call 1-888-369-2301

Call 1-866-222-5920

Fax Short Sale or 866-220-4130 **** NEW FAX March 2014 866-282-5682

Letter of Authorization fax(904) 462-1925 **** NEW FAX March 2014 866-282-5682

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ChaseSupport

New Number for Chase Executive Office Resolution- 888-310-7995

888-310-7995 (Executive office for Chase)

Call 1-800-848-9136 Chase Foreclosure Department

Hint: If you need the direct Number for your Loss Mitigator (Prime Loans Only), just use their extension as the last 5 digits of the number below:



Phone Direct: 858-60x-xxxx



So...

-this>> Phone 888-369-2301 x12345

-becomes>> 858-601-2345

Chase Prime and with Chase Equity(2nd). Try these numbers for Chase Equity.

Short Sale Equity 1-866-233-5320

888-765-2849

866-316-9218 loss mitigation longer hours and weekend hours

Email format [email protected]

Number to fax HELOC packages to is (614) 422-7171.

Our Commitment to Treating Customers Fairly:

If you feel you were not properly evaluated for foreclosure prevention alternatives or inappropriately denied a foreclosure prevention alternative, or you are concerned about fraudulent servicing practices, or other actions you believe may be a violation of delinquency management or default prevention guidelines, including a violation of policy time frames, please call 1-866-209-1720. We will use best efforts to acknowledge receipt of your complaint within three business days following receipt via phone, e-mail, fax or mail and will strive to provide a resolution within 30 days. We will communicate the proposed resolution to you in writing and next steps, if applicable.

Mail packages to Chase 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus OH 43219

Listing and selling agents must sign under their typed names in the purchase contract.



https://www.chase.com/chf/mortgage/keeping-your-home



WAMU (Now CHASE) missing document Fax 206-494-4666



Walk Department (before charge-offs) 866-346-6132



Recovery Department (more than 120 days past due, charged off) 877-836-3040

Chase Short Sale Forms



**On the package IRS FORM 4506T - Check boxes 6A and 6C and on blank line 6 write "1040"