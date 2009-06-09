Chase

Chase Short Sale Information

Call 1-866-233-5320
Call 1-877-838-1882
Call 1-888-369-2301
Call 1-866-222-5920

Fax Short Sale or 866-220-4130 **** NEW FAX March 2014 866-282-5682

 

Letter of Authorization fax(904) 462-1925 **** NEW FAX March 2014 866-282-5682

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ChaseSupport

New Number for Chase Executive Office Resolution- 888-310-7995

888-310-7995 (Executive office for Chase)

 

Call 1-800-848-9136 Chase Foreclosure Department
Hint: If you need the direct Number for your Loss Mitigator (Prime Loans Only), just use their extension as the last 5 digits of the number below:

Phone Direct: 858-60x-xxxx

So...
-this>> Phone 888-369-2301 x12345
-becomes>> 858-601-2345

Chase Prime and with Chase Equity(2nd).  Try these numbers for Chase Equity.

Short Sale Equity 1-866-233-5320

 

888-765-2849

866-316-9218 loss mitigation longer hours and weekend hours
Email format [email protected]

Number to fax HELOC packages to is (614) 422-7171.
Our Commitment to Treating Customers Fairly:
If you feel you were not properly evaluated for foreclosure prevention alternatives or inappropriately denied a foreclosure prevention alternative, or you are concerned about fraudulent servicing practices, or other actions you believe may be a violation of delinquency management or default prevention guidelines, including a violation of policy time frames, please call 1-866-209-1720. We will use best efforts to acknowledge receipt of your complaint within three business days following receipt via phone, e-mail, fax or mail and will strive to provide a resolution within 30 days. We will communicate the proposed resolution to you in writing and next steps, if applicable.

 

Mail packages to Chase 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus OH 43219

Listing and selling agents must sign under their typed names in the purchase contract.

https://www.chase.com/chf/mortgage/keeping-your-home

WAMU (Now CHASE) missing document Fax 206-494-4666

Walk Department (before charge-offs) 866-346-6132

 Recovery Department (more than 120 days past due, charged off) 877-836-3040

Chase Short Sale Forms

**On the package IRS FORM 4506T - Check boxes 6A and 6C and on blank line 6 write "1040"

Discussion Forum

Community state rules in AZ: Help for homeowner who wants a short sale but is now married.

Started by Joyce Freese. Last reply by James Franko Sep 8, 2021. 3 Replies

CHASE HELOC pay commission to buyer's agent related to buyer?

Started by Bob Helmig. Last reply by Tony Morales Jul 25, 2018. 1 Reply

New CFPB Guidelines for Short Sales

Started by Tony Morales. Last reply by Minna Reid Oct 31, 2017. 9 Replies

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Chase to add comments!

Comment by Rachel Svenman 57 minutes ago

Thank you

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on October 7, 2019 at 10:32am

@Jeffrey - thank you!

Comment by Jeffrey W Wolff on October 4, 2019 at 12:52pm

Authorization fax for chase is 614-422-7575

Comment by Wendy Rulnick on October 4, 2019 at 11:49am

Does anyone have the current Chase LOA fax number?

Comment by Thom Colby CA Brkr 888-391-5245 on January 7, 2019 at 3:05pm

Possible you / she may be able to buy the note from Chase. Its a long shot but worth the try if it's not more than the value. 

Comment by Julie Lyons on January 7, 2019 at 1:50pm

Dean E Eshelman, that's what I thought too... was hoping someone had a "magic potion" or had run across this same situation and had some insight :)

Comment by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES on January 7, 2019 at 1:11pm
@Julie Lyons - my experience os they won’t talk to you.
Comment by Julie Lyons on January 7, 2019 at 12:59pm

Hello and Happy New Year!  I have a client who is interested in a small farm next to her farm that has been foreclosed on by JP Morgan/Chase (7/2018.) She would like me to contact Chase to see if she can buy the property.  I have done several short sales with Chase, but have no idea if Chase will even speak to me about this property.  Any of you have any experience with this situation?

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on December 4, 2018 at 3:15pm

@nicole who is the investor/insurer on the loan? What is the delinquency and is it a FHA loan?

Comment by Dean E Eshelman, CPA, CDPE, IRES on December 4, 2018 at 12:11pm

Nicole Espinosa Time on Market? Start pricing at / near delinquent balance and have price reductions.  Document repairs to show difference. If balance is at 220 and value is 80, what was the original loan value on a refi or when purchased? Again document difference with repair estimates and photos.

 

