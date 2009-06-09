Working with all divisions of Chase. Share tips, stories, reference info!
This group is for information, tips and solutions for Chase short sales.
Website: https://www.chase.com/chf/mortgage/hrm_otheralt
Call 1-866-233-5320
Call 1-877-838-1882
Call 1-888-369-2301
Call 1-866-222-5920
Fax Short Sale or 866-220-4130 **** NEW FAX March 2014 866-282-5682
Letter of Authorization fax(904) 462-1925 **** NEW FAX March 2014 866-282-5682
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ChaseSupport
New Number for Chase Executive Office Resolution- 888-310-7995
888-310-7995 (Executive office for Chase)
Call 1-800-848-9136 Chase Foreclosure Department
Hint: If you need the direct Number for your Loss Mitigator (Prime Loans Only), just use their extension as the last 5 digits of the number below:
Phone Direct: 858-60x-xxxx
So...
-this>> Phone 888-369-2301 x12345
-becomes>> 858-601-2345
Chase Prime and with Chase Equity(2nd). Try these numbers for Chase Equity.
Short Sale Equity 1-866-233-5320
888-765-2849
866-316-9218 loss mitigation longer hours and weekend hours
Email format [email protected]
Number to fax HELOC packages to is (614) 422-7171.
Our Commitment to Treating Customers Fairly:
If you feel you were not properly evaluated for foreclosure prevention alternatives or inappropriately denied a foreclosure prevention alternative, or you are concerned about fraudulent servicing practices, or other actions you believe may be a violation of delinquency management or default prevention guidelines, including a violation of policy time frames, please call 1-866-209-1720. We will use best efforts to acknowledge receipt of your complaint within three business days following receipt via phone, e-mail, fax or mail and will strive to provide a resolution within 30 days. We will communicate the proposed resolution to you in writing and next steps, if applicable.
Mail packages to Chase 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus OH 43219
Listing and selling agents must sign under their typed names in the purchase contract.
https://www.chase.com/chf/mortgage/keeping-your-home
WAMU (Now CHASE) missing document Fax 206-494-4666
Walk Department (before charge-offs) 866-346-6132
Recovery Department (more than 120 days past due, charged off) 877-836-3040
Chase Short Sale Forms
**On the package IRS FORM 4506T - Check boxes 6A and 6C and on blank line 6 write "1040"
Thank you
@Jeffrey - thank you!
Authorization fax for chase is 614-422-7575
Does anyone have the current Chase LOA fax number?
Possible you / she may be able to buy the note from Chase. Its a long shot but worth the try if it's not more than the value.
Dean E Eshelman, that's what I thought too... was hoping someone had a "magic potion" or had run across this same situation and had some insight :)
Hello and Happy New Year! I have a client who is interested in a small farm next to her farm that has been foreclosed on by JP Morgan/Chase (7/2018.) She would like me to contact Chase to see if she can buy the property. I have done several short sales with Chase, but have no idea if Chase will even speak to me about this property. Any of you have any experience with this situation?
@nicole who is the investor/insurer on the loan? What is the delinquency and is it a FHA loan?
Nicole Espinosa Time on Market? Start pricing at / near delinquent balance and have price reductions. Document repairs to show difference. If balance is at 220 and value is 80, what was the original loan value on a refi or when purchased? Again document difference with repair estimates and photos.
