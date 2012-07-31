Community state rules in AZ: Help for homeowner who wants a short sale but is now married.

I need help. I have a client who purchased an AZ home prior to her marriage; she is now married and AZ is a community state. When qualifying for a short sale will Chase ask for his income and assets even though he is not on the mortgage note. Does the nature of being a community state change the qualification for a short sale?
Views: 69
He's not on loan so he is not party to fiancial disclosure...There are probably joint returns, so you will have that to deal with. He will have to deed off of title at close of escrow because of the community property state. Try and keep the bank statements and income as separate as possible when you are submitting your short sale package. What is the hardship??? This might help smooth things along and make some of the financial comingling issues a moot point. Good luck, I have completed many of these. Your hardship is a key ele.ment
If only SHE is on the loan, then ONLY she will have to provide financial info. As Jan said, try to keep the two as separate as possible. This is HER DEBT, not his.
For a proper date with people of your faith, I believe you need to use special dating sites and these best сhristian dating sites helped me a lot so that you would not have problems in the future, as described in the first post. In my opinion, this is very obvious, since communication with like-minded people helps to find the perfect match better.