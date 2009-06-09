Cenlar

Cenlar services for former Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp files

Authorization Letter: 609-718-4889
Short Sale Packages: 609-718-4851
Customer Service: 866-430-9689

Website: http://www.cenlar.com/HOME.html
Cenlar Short Sale Information

 

Cenlar will not consider a short sale unless the home has been marketed for 90 days. If an offer / contract has been received in the first 90 days of the listing, the file will sit until day 90

Cenlar does participate in HAFA

Cenlar has their own short sale application, which they mail to the seller on day 90. When I receive it, I will upload

Cenlar HAFA Eligibility Matrix

http://www.mortgagebankers.org/files/CREF/docs/2007/ManagingRiskExposureandOptionsforLimitingLoss-GregTornquist.pdf

Comment by Guerry Clegg on March 14, 2016 at 7:30am

I've had an ordeal with Cenlar, but I'm supposed to be getting an approval letter this week on a VA comp sale. I wrote a letter to each corporate officer and that seemed to help. But then we got to the finish line and they said the investor denied it. It turns out Cenlar was just the subservicer for Pingora. The reason it was denied was the belief that the seller made too much money. But they were counting his active duty pay, which ended Jan 31, PLUS his retirement pay. I told them he should be covered any way under the Servicemembers Credit Relief Act. They said, "He doesn't qualify any more because he retired." To which I said, "EXACTLY. He also doesn't qualify for active duty PAY any more."

Comment by Helena Kaucheck on January 23, 2015 at 2:46pm
The latest and greatest on my December CENLAR post. While we were told 3 weeks ago that Freddie mac had our file for review for final resolution; I was told by Freddie that they have NO record of any resolution. Cenlar denies that they still have file. Our negotiator tht we had newly assigned in November is now in another position. I've been told in the last month that WE should be patient, WE should understand that a new person needs time to get up to speed, WE need to give them a chance for solution. Neil Bender has never returned the numerous calls. No one can explain why it's incumebnt on the borrowers to be patient with CENLARs inability to perform. There must be an some way to talk to someone who cares and NOT use excuses to extend a persons hardship. There promises to email back, call back etc is never met. If there's any one with advice or direction please let me know. This is insane!
Comment by Helena Kaucheck on December 30, 2014 at 2:25am
Cenlar has had my SS since early October. Our former negotiator had moved to a new position around Thanksgiving. Since then, we have had no movement except for a quick review if the file. Our new negotiator tells us that our file will be looked at but has not reviewed for approval. They are impossible to reach and regardless of what their messages say, are not returning phone calls. Is there an escalation source for Cenlar. I am prepping a complaint to the Occ and Cfpb. Any referral to help move this file would be deeply appreciated. Thanks!
Comment by Cheryl dare on July 7, 2014 at 7:12am

Does anyone have the short sale application for cenlar that they send on the 90th day?

Comment by Helena Kaucheck on April 9, 2013 at 7:02am

I am working on a Cenlar SS that is being negotiated by Bayview Loan Servicing.  The negotiator is a "CDPE".   I was curious if Bayview can "negotiate" a short sale (which is a change in the note) without a licensed loan originator license?  Just curious.  Is the LO requirement a state or Federal guideline?  Any insight is greatly appreciated!

Comment by Paola Martinsen on June 25, 2012 at 5:56am

Does anybody know if meth contaminated properties qualify for HAFA? I have a Cenlar short sale that Im just initiating.

Comment by Kevin - Greenville, SC on April 6, 2012 at 12:43pm

Sandy, I don't, but start collecting these - 

Required documentation
• Hardship Affidavit/Request for Modification and Affidavit (RMA)
• Financial statement, proof of income (paystubs or equivalent), bank statements, and a list of monthly bills
• Proof of residency
• Dodd Frank Certification
• Subordinate lien documentation, if applicable
• Borrower authorization to speak to a realtor
• Copy of Credit and title report
• Estimated HUD-1 Settlement Statement or Net sheet
• Property Value (BPO or Appraisal)
• Listing Agreement
• Signed short sale agreement (SSA) unless there is an existing offer submitted using an alternative Request for Approval of Short Sale (RASS)
• Accepted purchase contract
Imminent Default
• Proof of imminent default
• Financial support documents

http://www.loanadministration.net/policies/hafaeligibilitymatrix.pdf

Comment by Sandy Skover on April 6, 2012 at 12:16pm

I have a sale date on 4/24 and when I called into Cenlar they said they have to mail out their short sale package.  I have an offer.  Does anyone have the package that they can send to me? sandy @exitwayrealty.com. Does anyone have any experience with them postponing so close to the sale date?  My client is a very disrought widow who lost her husband and that is why the home in now in Foreclosure.  This home has been in foreclosure for over a year now and she just got her notice at the beginning of the month.  Any advise will be greatly appreciated!

Comment by Kevin - Greenville, SC on March 20, 2012 at 6:33pm

Who is the MI Company?

Comment by Janie Howard on March 20, 2012 at 5:57pm

I have had a package to Cenlar since last Sept/Oct.  There is MI on the loan and I have been told that the package is with the MI company now waiting for approval.  We are on our 4th buyer on this $120k home. Buyer is anxious I am told and buyer's deadline for full approval is 4/15.  The negotiator is extremely hard to reach, does not return my calls or ever email me.  Anyone have any suggestions on moving this file?  Who can I escalate to when we're at the mercy of the MI company?  Any help would be appreciated!

 

