Cenlar services for former Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp files
Authorization Letter: 609-718-4889
Short Sale Packages: 609-718-4851
Customer Service: 866-430-9689
Website: http://www.cenlar.com/HOME.html
Members: 74
Latest Activity: 50 minutes ago
Cenlar will not consider a short sale unless the home has been marketed for 90 days. If an offer / contract has been received in the first 90 days of the listing, the file will sit until day 90
Cenlar does participate in HAFA
Cenlar has their own short sale application, which they mail to the seller on day 90. When I receive it, I will upload
Cenlar HAFA Eligibility Matrix
http://www.mortgagebankers.org/files/CREF/docs/2007/ManagingRiskExposureandOptionsforLimitingLoss-GregTornquist.pdf
Started by Paul Rudewicz May 15, 2017. 0 Replies 0 Likes
This is kind of piggybacking on Jason Sanseverino's post from earlier. We have a junior lien with Cenlar . Seterus (FNMA) is in first position and has already issued 3, maybe 4 extensions to their…Continue
Started by Jason Sanseverino May 15, 2017. 0 Replies 0 Likes
Good Afternoon All - I have a short sale approval from Cenlar - unfortunatlye it has expired and we need an extension.Cenlar actually US mailed the approval letter to the seller and it took 2+ weeks…Continue
Started by Phil Levy. Last reply by Kristin Macari Jun 25, 2014. 3 Replies 1 Like
Twice this week I have endeavored to contact Cenlar to verify receipt of the third party authorization I faxed last weekend and to request a list of it's short sale submission requirements and a copy…Continue
Started by Karen Ruffin. Last reply by Kim Stephens Aug 20, 2013. 2 Replies 0 Likes
Does anyone have an escalation contact for Cenlar. I have a short sale that one of their negotiators refuse to respond.Continue
I've had an ordeal with Cenlar, but I'm supposed to be getting an approval letter this week on a VA comp sale. I wrote a letter to each corporate officer and that seemed to help. But then we got to the finish line and they said the investor denied it. It turns out Cenlar was just the subservicer for Pingora. The reason it was denied was the belief that the seller made too much money. But they were counting his active duty pay, which ended Jan 31, PLUS his retirement pay. I told them he should be covered any way under the Servicemembers Credit Relief Act. They said, "He doesn't qualify any more because he retired." To which I said, "EXACTLY. He also doesn't qualify for active duty PAY any more."
Does anyone have the short sale application for cenlar that they send on the 90th day?
I am working on a Cenlar SS that is being negotiated by Bayview Loan Servicing. The negotiator is a "CDPE". I was curious if Bayview can "negotiate" a short sale (which is a change in the note) without a licensed loan originator license? Just curious. Is the LO requirement a state or Federal guideline? Any insight is greatly appreciated!
Does anybody know if meth contaminated properties qualify for HAFA? I have a Cenlar short sale that Im just initiating.
Sandy, I don't, but start collecting these -
Required documentation
• Hardship Affidavit/Request for Modification and Affidavit (RMA)
• Financial statement, proof of income (paystubs or equivalent), bank statements, and a list of monthly bills
• Proof of residency
• Dodd Frank Certification
• Subordinate lien documentation, if applicable
• Borrower authorization to speak to a realtor
• Copy of Credit and title report
• Estimated HUD-1 Settlement Statement or Net sheet
• Property Value (BPO or Appraisal)
• Listing Agreement
• Signed short sale agreement (SSA) unless there is an existing offer submitted using an alternative Request for Approval of Short Sale (RASS)
• Accepted purchase contract
Imminent Default
• Proof of imminent default
• Financial support documents
http://www.loanadministration.net/policies/hafaeligibilitymatrix.pdf
I have a sale date on 4/24 and when I called into Cenlar they said they have to mail out their short sale package. I have an offer. Does anyone have the package that they can send to me? sandy @exitwayrealty.com. Does anyone have any experience with them postponing so close to the sale date? My client is a very disrought widow who lost her husband and that is why the home in now in Foreclosure. This home has been in foreclosure for over a year now and she just got her notice at the beginning of the month. Any advise will be greatly appreciated!
Who is the MI Company?
I have had a package to Cenlar since last Sept/Oct. There is MI on the loan and I have been told that the package is with the MI company now waiting for approval. We are on our 4th buyer on this $120k home. Buyer is anxious I am told and buyer's deadline for full approval is 4/15. The negotiator is extremely hard to reach, does not return my calls or ever email me. Anyone have any suggestions on moving this file? Who can I escalate to when we're at the mercy of the MI company? Any help would be appreciated!
