Cenlar Short Sale Information

Click the button to hire a Superstar in your area

Cenlar will not consider a short sale unless the home has been marketed for 90 days. If an offer / contract has been received in the first 90 days of the listing, the file will sit until day 90

Cenlar does participate in HAFA

Cenlar has their own short sale application, which they mail to the seller on day 90. When I receive it, I will upload

Cenlar HAFA Eligibility Matrix

http://www.mortgagebankers.org/files/CREF/docs/2007/ManagingRiskExposureandOptionsforLimitingLoss-GregTornquist.pdf