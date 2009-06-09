Carrington Mortgage Services

Carrington Mortgage Services

CMS (servicer) short sales.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC (CMS) Contact Information

CMS is a servicer of mortgages. Their Home Retention Department handles short sales. The short sale department is in California.

Home Retention Department Phone: 800-790-9502
Home Retention Department Fax: 866-251-4563
E-mail: [email protected]

Note: Every time you call they will tell you not to call back for a week or more. This is their standard customer service script.

They just closed their short sale department (7/09) in a second location and sent all of their files that were already in process, no matter how close they were to a decision, to their California location. The files have been assigned to new negotiators. Negotiators there are still wading through piles and piles of boxes as of then end of July.



Comment by Sheyenne Schultz on April 26, 2017 at 12:45pm

I luv luv luv  Carrington when doing short sales!  I submitted our pkg and GOT FULL APPROVAL TO OPEN ESCROW IN 3 DAYS!  IT WAS AWESOME!

CLOSED SUPER FAST.... NOTE: AT THAT TIME THEY DID NOT

GIVE THE $3000 FOR RELO EXPENSES TO SELLERS AT ALL.

Comment by Wilsie Ortiz on April 26, 2017 at 11:35am

thank you!!!

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on April 26, 2017 at 8:11am

If it's a FHA loan (Carrington Services quite a few)  and the borrower hasn't been reviewed for a modificaiton within the last year, they likely will need to go through a home rentention review prior to a short sale. Carrington also will place the file in equator once they have a complete package. Furthermore, Carrington can be tough to postpone FCL sale dates with.

[email protected]

310-564-6389

www.ishortsalenow.com

Comment by ElizabethWeintraub00697006LyonRE on April 26, 2017 at 7:06am

I completed a Carrington short sale late last year and it was very fast, 3 to 4 weeks. Everything was completed via email and the negotiators were very cooperative and competent (and it was 2 loans at Carrington).

Comment by Wilsie Ortiz on April 26, 2017 at 6:19am

I'm working on my first Carrington Mortgage short sale. Any new updates on this lender?  or the approximate time it will take to get it done? Any info will be greatly appreciated! Thanks!

Comment by Chris McGee on April 16, 2015 at 4:03pm

Got through on 800-790-9504.  Very helpful rep Doninique responded.  She provided fax number 877-267-1331 for FHA Short Sale documents, or email [email protected]

Comment by Chris McGee on April 16, 2015 at 3:33pm

800-561-4567 disconnects after I enter loan number and social

Comment by Lisa Dorsey on April 16, 2015 at 3:32pm

The number I am currently using to contact Carrington on a file is 888.507.6489

Comment by Chris McGee on April 16, 2015 at 3:30pm

866 251 4563 is a fax line

Comment by Chris McGee on April 16, 2015 at 3:28pm

Ugh.  I've called 800-790-9502 a handful of times this afternoon and after entering the loan number, social, etc. I get disconnected.  Perhaps that is no longer a working number?

 

