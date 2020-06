Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC (CMS) Contact Information

CMS is a servicer of mortgages. Their Home Retention Department handles short sales. The short sale department is in California.Home Retention Department Phone: 800-790-9502Home Retention Department Fax: 866-251-4563E-mail: [email protected] Every time you call they will tell you not to call back for a week or more. This is their standard customer service script.They just closed their short sale department (7/09) in a second location and sent all of their files that were already in process, no matter how close they were to a decision, to their California location. The files have been assigned to new negotiators. Negotiators there are still wading through piles and piles of boxes as of then end of July.