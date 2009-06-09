Carrington Mortgage Services

Started by Tony Morales. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Jan 29, 2018. 1 Reply 0 Likes
Comment
I luv luv luv Carrington when doing short sales! I submitted our pkg and GOT FULL APPROVAL TO OPEN ESCROW IN 3 DAYS! IT WAS AWESOME!
CLOSED SUPER FAST.... NOTE: AT THAT TIME THEY DID NOT
GIVE THE $3000 FOR RELO EXPENSES TO SELLERS AT ALL.
thank you!!!
If it's a FHA loan (Carrington Services quite a few) and the borrower hasn't been reviewed for a modificaiton within the last year, they likely will need to go through a home rentention review prior to a short sale. Carrington also will place the file in equator once they have a complete package. Furthermore, Carrington can be tough to postpone FCL sale dates with.
310-564-6389
I completed a Carrington short sale late last year and it was very fast, 3 to 4 weeks. Everything was completed via email and the negotiators were very cooperative and competent (and it was 2 loans at Carrington).
I'm working on my first Carrington Mortgage short sale. Any new updates on this lender? or the approximate time it will take to get it done? Any info will be greatly appreciated! Thanks!
Got through on 800-790-9504. Very helpful rep Doninique responded. She provided fax number 877-267-1331 for FHA Short Sale documents, or email [email protected]
800-561-4567 disconnects after I enter loan number and social
The number I am currently using to contact Carrington on a file is 888.507.6489
866 251 4563 is a fax line
Ugh. I've called 800-790-9502 a handful of times this afternoon and after entering the loan number, social, etc. I get disconnected. Perhaps that is no longer a working number?
