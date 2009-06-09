Caliber Home Loans

Caliber is longer entertain Short Sale applications on any non government loans (FNMA, FHLMC, FHA VA or USDA loans.)

Customer Service: 1-800-401-6587

Alternate customer service: 1-800-570-6768

Fax: 1-405-608-2003

 

Short Sale 

866-650-0968- extn 1154

CALIBER NO LONGER ACCEPTING SHORT SALE APPLICATIONS

Started by DENNIS ANNINOS. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Oct 5, 2018. 21 Replies

So CALIBER calls this morning stating they will no longer entertain Short Sale applications on any "investor loans". Meaning any loans that are NOT FNMA,FHLMC,FHA VA or USDA loans.So any old subprime…Continue

Value Dispute

Started by Rebeka Shadpour. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Feb 20, 2017. 3 Replies

Has anyone worked with this lender? Caliber???Does any one know about them? how hard or easy going? How can we dispute a value with their unreasonable request?Any escalation team or supervisor on…Continue

Comment by Brett Goldsmith on June 9, 2020 at 10:26am

Putting this here as this servicer guideline catches many people off guard. - Caliber does not entertain Short Sale applications on any non government loans (FNMA, FHLMC, FHA VA or USDA loans.)

 

