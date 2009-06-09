Caliber Home Loans

Click The Button Now To Hire A Short Sale Superstar To Support You.
Caliber is longer entertain Short Sale applications on any non government loans (FNMA, FHLMC, FHA VA or USDA loans.)
Customer Service: 1-800-401-6587
Alternate customer service: 1-800-570-6768
Fax: 1-405-608-2003
Short Sale
866-650-0968- extn 1154
Started by DENNIS ANNINOS. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Oct 5, 2018. 21 Replies 1 Like
So CALIBER calls this morning stating they will no longer entertain Short Sale applications on any "investor loans". Meaning any loans that are NOT FNMA,FHLMC,FHA VA or USDA loans.So any old subprime…Continue
Started by Rebeka Shadpour. Last reply by Brett Goldsmith Feb 20, 2017. 3 Replies 0 Likes
Has anyone worked with this lender? Caliber???Does any one know about them? how hard or easy going? How can we dispute a value with their unreasonable request?Any escalation team or supervisor on…Continue
Putting this here as this servicer guideline catches many people off guard. - Caliber does not entertain Short Sale applications on any non government loans (FNMA, FHLMC, FHA VA or USDA loans.)
