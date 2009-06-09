Bank of America Short Sales

Bank of America Short Sale Information

Short Sales 1-800-669-6650

Short Sale Fax 1-866-808-5050



Home Retention Department 1-800-669-0102 call to open VA or FHA/HUD short sales



Letter of Authorization Fax 888-491-4947 or 805-520-5019

***Need Help? Try TWITTER HELP****:

****LOG INTO YOUR TWITTER ACCOUNT and TYPE: @BofA_Help Call YOUR NAME RE: PROPERTY ADDRESS, YOUR TEL NUMBER

http://social.bankofamerica.com/

For TWITTER Do not place LN# or borrower name in the message. Just a brief: 'Need help with a HAFA short sale" will suffice. Make sure to mention short sale. Also, each file should to be a separate tweet. If you have issues with 4 files then send 4 tweets. They will respond very quickly.

HELOC Short Sale Department: email for LOA and Short Sale Packages: [email protected]

EMAIL Moderator with new contact info or corrections to this group.