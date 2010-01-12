Investors not pushing off auction date

Hey Everyone,



I've been working out this short sale since april of 09. I pushed off the auction date 8 times at the same time keeping current buyer warm in the back burner. I finally had correspondence with the second negotiator that was assigned to this file robert.p.smith. He stated that the investor is not going to push off auction date and told my buyer has to buy the property as REO. I'm pretty sure I won't get assigned to this file after auction date. after 8 times requesting to push off the foreclosure sale what's the difference now?