Investors not pushing off auction date

If he's just now to the second negotiator, and he (the agent) hasn't changed terms, submitted more than one offer (there by starting the B of A process all over again), and has done his part in a timely and professional manner.....then he hasn't promised marriage 8 times and failed. Could be B of A lost track, is at fault.
That has EXACTLY been my experience with B of A on a couple of occasions that we had to keep getting a postponement because we were waiting on B of A. While waiting our BPO went out of date for the third time. I am not sure if this an approved strategy but many times I will call a few times until I get the person that seems the most agreeable to work with. If I do not like what I hear sometimes I just call back and get another person and get a better answer.
...... Do the banks ever let the short sale REaltor handle the foreclosure? I am not on any of the list but it was rather sad when after a year I lost a deal to foreclosure (lesson learned there) and another Realtor got it. Thankfully we sold the property to another person so I guess two different companies were blessed. Okay just realized I am a dork because it is a Friday night and I have been studying short sales and Real estate tips for most of the night!!!!! A happy dork all the same.
We've even had some where the foreclosure sale was rescinded after the fact to make the short sale happen.
Try calling Recontrust, finding out who your F'closure tech is and speaking with them--plead your case. Sometimes there is a away around the negotiator.
