Investors not pushing off auction date

I've been working out this short sale since april of 09. I pushed off the auction date 8 times at the same time keeping current buyer warm in the back burner. I finally had correspondence with the second negotiator that was assigned to this file robert.p.smith. He stated that the investor is not going to push off auction date and told my buyer has to buy the property as REO. I'm pretty sure I won't get assigned to this file after auction date. after 8 times requesting to push off the foreclosure sale what's the difference now?

Permalink Reply by Mori Langshaw Sr on January 12, 2010 at 10:44am
Well. I never side with banks....NEVER. However, let me put myself in the banks shoes. Or let me do this. I like relationship analogies:

Im a woman and you tell me you are going to marry me once, twice, three times. Eventually Im going to think, "he aint never gonna marry me"...

Now, Im not sure what has happened the 8 times why you had to postpone it, esp if you have a buyer, but it does not bode well if 8 times to tell the bank you would marry them and you don't.
Permalink Reply by Kylee Roe on January 15, 2010 at 8:44pm
Try calling Recontrust, finding out who your F'closure tech is and speaking with them--plead your case. Sometimes there is a away around the negotiator.
Permalink Reply by Kylee Roe on January 15, 2010 at 8:46pm
If he's just now to the second negotiator, and he (the agent) hasn't changed terms, submitted more than one offer (there by starting the B of A process all over again), and has done his part in a timely and professional manner.....then he hasn't promised marriage 8 times and failed. Could be B of A lost track, is at fault.
Permalink Reply by Karen Key Smith on January 15, 2010 at 10:02pm
That has EXACTLY been my experience with B of A on a couple of occasions that we had to keep getting a postponement because we were waiting on B of A. While waiting our BPO went out of date for the third time. I am not sure if this an approved strategy but many times I will call a few times until I get the person that seems the most agreeable to work with. If I do not like what I hear sometimes I just call back and get another person and get a better answer.

Permalink Reply by Kylee Roe on January 15, 2010 at 10:06pm
There is no "approved strategy", lol, you do what works, especially with the tougher banks. At B of A (see my recent adventure posted in that group), are talking about getting a sale date postponed? It pays to call Recontrust with your sale number in hand (I'm in Cali, we have Trustee sales on the courthouse steps) and try to get thru to your Foreclosure tech, who should be able to contact your negotiator directly. That helped me.
Permalink Reply by Karen Key Smith on January 15, 2010 at 10:56pm
I have never tried the Recontrust approach as I am usually just begging and groveling to the first sweet person who is willing to stop the foreclosure. I have one that was stopped just moments before as well. I felt like I was in one of those B movies where the would be groom is rushing to the church to stop the ill fated wedding from taking place. Okay different topic but...... Do the banks ever let the short sale REaltor handle the foreclosure? I am not on any of the list but it was rather sad when after a year I lost a deal to foreclosure (lesson learned there) and another Realtor got it. Thankfully we sold the property to another person so I guess two different companies were blessed. Okay just realized I am a dork because it is a Friday night and I have been studying short sales and Real estate tips for most of the night!!!!! A happy dork all the same.
Permalink Reply by Kylee Roe on January 16, 2010 at 10:19am
Not sure about banks giving you the f'closure listing. Hunch says "no", but you should start a campaign now to get B of A's attention that you want a F'closure listing contract (ask every sweet person on the phone how to do that?!). Friday Night R.E. Dork Club. It could be a new page on this site!
It's an addicting, fun career, and the paychecks are cool too.

Permalink Reply by Jared Hokanson on January 21, 2010 at 8:54pm
We've even had some where the foreclosure sale was rescinded after the fact to make the short sale happen.
Permalink Reply by Kylee Roe on January 21, 2010 at 8:58pm
Wow...please enlighten us on THOSE magic words!

Permalink Reply by Chris Eckert on July 14, 2010 at 10:04am
I was able to get my FTech name, but I keep getting a number leading me back to BAC Loan Servicing. I can 't seem to get to Richard McDermott, the FTech --- Any Ideas??

Permalink Reply by James Franko 1 hour ago

