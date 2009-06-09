Approved Short Sales (letters)

I believe this will be helpful to anyone wanting to view Short Sale Approval Letters.
Please upload approval letters and HUDs of interest. Be sure to mark out any personal information as names and addresses.
This is a great place to post about your short sale success story. Be precise and spell everything out for example:
Write Bank of America Short Sale Approval instead of BofA approval. What will happen is Google and therefore potential sellers will find us.
And please be sure to mark out all personal information. Don't make me smite you!!!
@bernadine - Who is servicing the 2nd? I have closed numerous short sales with Ocwen recently and have multiple files with them currently. What is your question?
Please let me know if you need assistance or have any questions.
310-564-6389
Has anyone worked with Ocwen recently where the buyer had a sizable second mortgage? Any assistance would be appreciated
Hello All,
Is anyone still adding to this page. I have lots of approval letters that I could share. If anyone has a request for one ask and I will see if I have it. Please give me time to get it done when asked.
I am looking for a US Bank approval. Does anyone have one they can share?
Thank you in advance
Hi All,
Here's a Wells Fargo Mortgage Short Sale Approval Letter as of 9/13/2011 with a Waiver of Deficiency & Reporting to Credit Bureau. 1.7% of Buyer Closing Costs paid.
Thank you for all of everyone's assistance on CC.
Wells Fargo Short Sale Approval with Waiver of Deficiency.pdf
Jeff - That is great! I was still getting on my firsts. Not on my HELOCS.
My attorneys are going to breathe a little easier. Thanks for letting me know.
BOA's standard letter ALWAYS states they have a right to pursue a deficiency.
You can ask for that to be removed.
GMAC Short Sale Approval 8 June 2011
GMAC approval on Equator with 6% commission and no Seller Contribution.
Loan Bal: $285,000
Offer: $170,000
Commission: 6% (3.5/2.5)
Seller Contribution: $0
This was the 2nd offer I had approved on this property. First buyer walked 3 days to close. 1st approval was for $192,000 in September.
Final Scenario:
2nd offer: $170,00
2/10/2011
Counter: $200,000
Buyer: rejected
Copy of approval attached for your reference.
Lillie Dominguez
