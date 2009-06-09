Group devoted to discussions for Veterans Administration short sales, called Offers in Compromise, or VA Compromise Sales.
To contact VA call 877-827-3702
VA Homes Loans Website
VA Financial Worksheet.pdf
VA Servicer Guide
** EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 2013 VA COMPROMISE SALES MUST NET 85.05% of APPRAISED VALUE ***
Dispute VA Compromise Appraisals by emailing [email protected]
http://www.vba.va.gov/ro/roanoke/rlc/forms/Circular%2026-08-13.pdf
@Bill Garrett, Deficiency is waived, but entitlement portion attached to that property won't be available for another purchase unless paid back. The borrower military veteran can call the VA to find out how much remaining entitlement they have to plan for a future VA purchase. I have had vets actually pay back their entitlement after short sale to get larger amount for next VA mortgage.
Thanks, as always, Wendy. I know you've handled a couple of these VA Compromise Sales.
I knew the impact on the remaining entitlement had always been this way, but I thought I might have missed some update that made the VA policy more like the USDA policy.
I just got a Wells Fargo VA approval that specifically retains deficiency rights. I'll push back a bit more, now that I have Dr. Rulnick's info. Thanks, again. Bill G.
Is current policy for VA to waive the deficiency balance? Thanks.
@Wendy generally VA relocation incentive may be approved if you are exceeding the minimum NET, so theoretically you'd need to be $1,500 over the 84.05% NET of appraised value.
Corinn - Awesome! Thank you! I was trying to find online where they extended the benefit. Smart move on your part!
I don't have an updated circular, but just closed one last month, and the sellers received the $1500 relocation incentive. Lender was PHH.
PHH did not offer it, I put it on the HUD and it was approved.
Does anyone have an update to this VA Circular for $1500 relocation credit https://www.benefits.va.gov/homeloans/documents/circulars/26_11_1.pdf
@Julissa = Here's an example. Appraisal for VA 100k. NET to 1st MTG 80,450 minimum after all closing costs. At times they will want more then this. They do not always accept the minimum. Also, they won't give relocation unless if they are exceeding minimum too.
68%20Lee%20Road%20962%20allowable%20costs.pdf
This is what I have received on the last several Chase VA short sales.
It makes no sense because VA is only concerned with the 84.05 percent net. In fact, I always thought that VA limited closing costs to 3 percent because that's what the negotiators said. Turns out that there's not even a 3 percent limit.
