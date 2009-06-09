VA Compromise Short Sale Information

To contact VA call 877-827-3702

VA Homes Loans Website

VA Financial Worksheet.pdf

VA Servicer Guide



** EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 2013 VA COMPROMISE SALES MUST NET 85.05% of APPRAISED VALUE ***

Dispute VA Compromise Appraisals by emailing [email protected]

VA Dispute Form - BPO

VALERI System Questions

http://www.vba.va.gov/ro/roanoke/rlc/forms/Circular%2026-08-13.pdf

If