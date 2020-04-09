Did the Minimum NET change?

Lender told me they needed to NET 84.5% instead of the 85.05% that the internet shows. Does anyone have information that supports this? I don't want to have to get a new contract if they're wrong.

Permalink Reply by Chad Gelsinger 1 hour ago

Hi Neil, 

VA NET is 84.05% of Appraised Value. 

Chad.

Permalink Reply by Corinn 1 hour ago

I just rec'd a counter on a VA Short Sale today, and they said they needed a net of 84.05% of the appraised value. 

