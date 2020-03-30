WITH THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

WHO THINKS THE SHORT-BUSINESS IS UPON US AGAIN, MARCH  28,2020. WHAT OPPORTUNITIES ARE UPON IN THE CURRENT CLIMATE.  

Permalink Reply by Brett Goldsmith on March 30, 2020 at 8:43am

I think there will be an uptick in foreclosure once the forbearance plans end for borrowers and many of them remain unemployed or cannot afford the repayment plans, or qualify for modifications. I expect an uptick to play out within the next 8-12 months.

Permalink Reply by Karen on April 3, 2020 at 10:33am

yes it is - will take 6 months to kick in though

Permalink Reply by Joe Pringle Sr 1 hour ago

There's definitely going to be more short sales. 16M laid off in 3 weeks? Many of those businesses won't survive let alone reopen. Which unfortunately will cause deeper financial and family problems, leading to more divorce and foreclosures. We're already seeing buyers wanting steeper discounts due to the uncertainty in the economy and market. It's going to be quite interesting. 

