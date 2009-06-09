WITH THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

WHO THINKS THE SHORT-BUSINESS IS UPON US AGAIN, MARCH  28,2020. WHAT OPPORTUNITIES ARE UPON IN THE CURRENT CLIMATE.  

Permalink Reply by Brett Goldsmith 1 hour ago

I think there will be an uptick in foreclosure once the forbearance plans end for borrowers and many of them remain unemployed or cannot afford the repayment plans, or qualify for modifications. I expect an uptick to play out within the next 8-12 months.

