Where can we report to Chase the unprofessional treatment their clients are been subjected with SPS

Views: 173
Yeah, this is happening. I have 3 listing in the last month fall apart because of this due to SPS and the guideline they are enforcing on chase backed assets or accounts came from chase. They are pushing people towards cash for keys or foreclosure. Praying they change this guideline sooner than later. 95% of these transactions will fail due to this new guideline.
310-564-6389
But it seems it is SPS when I have spoke with Chase they say that is not their policy but they say they cannot do anything because the short sale is been service by SPS. Do you think that perhaps trying to get to Chase and let them know the poor job SPS is doing. After all they are Chase clients.
Calling Chase the mortgage servicer is different than reaching someone who can help on notes that are backed by Chase. Calling Chase typically won't help. I opened a case with Chase OOP but they aren't able to help with matters like this. I know someone who may be litigating against SPS for a client so lets see if they bend as a settlement
Thanks for your response Brett.
File with the consumer protection finance bureau and your AG's office
The more these organizations hear about the improper servicing the more pressure SPS will feel.
Oh, dealing with cases like that is such torture. I used to have similar problems almost every month, and you can't even imagine how stressful it was. I bet I was taking these gummies https://www.cornbreadhemp.com/product/full-spectrum-cbd-gummies/ every day to feel better, and without them, I couldn't have a night of better sleep. So I just hope that you managed to solve it and that it was the last time you faced such problems.