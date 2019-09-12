Where can we report to Chase the unprofessional treatment their clients are been subjected with SPS

I am Realtor trying to help a client process a short sale.

The first buyer walked because they got tired of waiting. We received a second offer and submitted it to the SPS right away and got acknowledgement of them receiving this July 17th 2019. A week later they closed the file citing that the buyer cancelled offer in error because the buyer they were referring to in the letter was the previous buyer not the current buyer. Since this happened we have tried to continue with the process and they tried to lie to me stating the home owner wanted to keep the property but I knew this was incorrect as she lost her job. The last time I spoke to them a Rep contacted someone in Utah which stated that Chase no longer allows more than one buyer on a short sale which Chase confirmed this is not true and that this property was referred to the foreclosure department.

I have been trying to speak with a Manager that supposedly had escalated the problem and we have yet to get an answer and every time I call this person is not available and I leave messages asking for a call back to no avail.

For a bank that lies to try to force a shortsale on a homeowner with a true hardship this is not only unprofessional but unethical. SPS representatives have lied twice to us! This is unbelievable. I certainty hope you can escalate this issue. I am contacting Chase Headquarters to let them know what is transpiring here and the Better Business Bureau and the respective associations that offer protection to consumers.

I reported and requested an investigation via their ombudsman rep and here again I got another explanation for the shortsale not to be approved, they said they had 30 days to investigate but cite as a potential reason that the owner no longer lives at the property.