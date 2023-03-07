USDA as Investor / PennyMac as Servicer

We're currently working on a short sale where PennyMac is the servicer and USDA is the investor. PennyMac relayed their appraised value and the required minimum net needed for approval. We submitted an offer that exceeded the minimum net required, but the USDA still denied the short sale stating that the appraisal listed 113k in repairs needed to the property. Their official denial was that it was denied due to excessive repairs needed. This is also an estate deal so the seller is a representative of the estate and has never lived in the property.

Has anyone had any luck getting around this/ disputing this? The appraisal and subsequent offer are reflective of the true as is value so it doesn't make sense why they would deny the short sale. Any recommendations are greatly appreciated!