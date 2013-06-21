Tenant's offer rejected based on "arms length" transaction definition

have a short sale where ASC is the first trust. The short sale property has been rented out and the tenant wants to buy it. ASC is saying that they will not accept the offer from the tenant, as they consider it to not be an arms length transaction due to the "business relationship" that the lease creates. has anyone else dealt with this? I was not aware of this definition, and thought that a tenant could make the offer on a short sale. thank you for comments.