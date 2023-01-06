States prohibiting 3rd party negotiators

I have done short sale and helped many brokers in about 15 different states. I recently have found out that there are certain states that STRICTLY prohibit 3rd party negotiations(someone that is not the agent or broker or working for the listing brokerage) unless done by an attorney. Anyone know about this and or what states are ok with what? Think this could be a cool collaboration from our short sale nation. Where are you from and what are your local rules? HAPPY NEW YEARS! MAY ALL YOUR DEALS BE APPROVED AND CLOSE THIS YEAR!