SPS dragging out short sale review

SPS is delaying short sales by using invalid valuations. The BPO reports show 2 different values:..current-30 days As-Is and, 90-120 days  As-IS. They are countering the offer at the 90-120 day value meaning they want an offer based on that future value,, not the current AS-IS value. We have submitted our dispute with comparables and contractor estimates. They then say their review takes  "up to" 30 days.  Then on the 28th day they send out a letter saying they need more time and could take an additional;30 days!  Are you kidding me!. Spoke to the ombudsman department and they are absolutely no help. No buyer is going to wait this wrong and will simply cancel the purchase.  SPS is turning out to be one of the4 worst servicers to deal with  Complaining to CFPB  does nothing  as SPS just responds that they are following the law

Brett Goldsmith

SPS has really been going downhill lately with the processing experience and their unbecoming guidelines. They used to be one of my favorite servicers,

Tony Morales

mine too  they were really good up to 8 months ago. My next step is to contact the actual investor

