Short sale value dispute

Been having a  hard time getting short sales approved with banks that are looking for market value with properties that are handy man and in bad conditions. Any suggestions?

Permalink Reply by Phoenix Nest Homes on October 25, 2022 at 9:06am

Submit repair bills.  Most short sale banks have been looking for closer to the bpo value than normal due to the recent market moves during covid....I see that changing soon.  You can also dispute the value using comps as well.  I also like to request the bpo and see if I can pick it apart with better comps.

Permalink Reply by Minna Reid 26 minutes ago

Do  a value dispute. Provide your own comps, repair estimates, showing and feedback history. If youve had an inspection, send the report. You can usually get them to back down with this, or just wait 3 months for the BPO to expire and try again.

