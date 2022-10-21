Short sale value dispute

Been having a hard time getting short sales approved with banks that are looking for market value with properties that are handy man and in bad conditions. Any suggestions?
Views: 9
Submit repair bills. Most short sale banks have been looking for closer to the bpo value than normal due to the recent market moves during covid....I see that changing soon. You can also dispute the value using comps as well. I also like to request the bpo and see if I can pick it apart with better comps.
Do a value dispute. Provide your own comps, repair estimates, showing and feedback history. If youve had an inspection, send the report. You can usually get them to back down with this, or just wait 3 months for the BPO to expire and try again.