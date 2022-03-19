Short Sale Buyer Process

Trying to purchase a house on a short sale in Illinois. I'm currently about 5 months in. Can someone please let me know what else I should expect at this point?

I know there are 2 lenders that the seller's lawyer was negotiating with because they kept saying that they're waiting on an answer from the 2nd lender: (Fannie Mae and Cenlar).

After a couple of months, they came back with a counter that we countered + 5K more.

A few weeks after that they requested another pre-approval letter + bank statements (as it's been over 3 months at this point).

A few weeks ago I received an update from the seller's lawyer that they're waiting on Fannie to complete their review and are expecting to have an approval letter by end of next week.

At this point how much this process may take? What other obstacles may we run into?

If we offered another 10K+ now, would that speed up the process?

Thank you in advance.