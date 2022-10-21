short sale bank asking for above their BPO value

Can a short sale bank ask for above their BPO value?

Selene BPO value came in at 375K and they are denying it countering at 430K. Can they do that? If not who can I report this to? 

Views: 30

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Phoenix Nest Homes on October 25, 2022 at 9:04am

Technically they can do anything they want.  Maybe get the buyer up a small bit more.  I would also ask for a copy of the bpo.  You also have the right the request a value dispute.  None of these are a guarantee but a few options to go from here.  You can also try and submit a repair estimate.

Permalink Reply by Phoenix Nest Homes 54 minutes ago

Any updates??? How did it work out??

RSS

Members

© 2023   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************