Schools First FCU in Orange County California - Any Experience?

Hello Superstars - Does anyone have experience with Schools First Credit Union in Orange County with regards to processing short sales? They are formally called OCTFCU.
Any knowledge or advice would be appreciated!!
Yeah I have worked with them once and they were great. 16 day short sale approval! Im about to submit a new package this week... I hope its as smooth as the last deal.
